BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant bounces back beautifully by blowing out Albemarle

MOUNT PLEASANT – Coming off a disappointing Wednesday night, Mount Pleasant boys basketball coach Jody Barbee felt the best way to remedy a two-point loss was not by practicing Thursday.

“We watched film for two hours. Shot free throws for 25 minutes,” said the veteran coach. “That was our practice yesterday. So hopefully we got the point across. And I feel like it did tonight.”

The proof was in an 81-43 shellacking of visiting Albemarle Friday, a game that got so out of hand that the Tigers’ 40-plus-point lead initiated a running clock for the last seven minutes, 50 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Friday’s game brought a pause to Mount Pleasant’s Yadkin Valley 1A/2A schedule until Jan. 3, when it will meet Cabarrus County rival Jay M. Robinson in a first-place conference showdown. The season is still young, but the two teams remain the only unbeaten conference teams after Albemarle’s loss.

The Tigers are 3-0 in league play and 7-2 overall. Wednesday’s two-point loss to Monroe Parkwood, a game in which Mount Pleasant led most of the way, and a one-point defeat to Northwest Cabarrus, are the Tigers’ only blemishes one month and nine games into the season.

The lesson Barbee wanted to teach his tainted Tigers following the Parkwood loss was to trust in the up-tempo style of play he preaches, something he hadn’t seen in the team’s previous four games.

“For some reason we’ve been slowing ourselves down,” said Barbee. “We’ll start off and have a good quarter at that pace and all of a sudden slow it down and get into one-on-one games and halfcourt games, and that’s just not us.”

Scoring 23, 27, and 24 points in the first three quarters, respectively, would indicate that Mount Pleasant was putting up points at a rapid pace and not slacking off. Up 74-35 heading into the final frame, the Tigers really had only one possession left to play their up-tempo style.

Forward Colton Scott opened the fourth quarter by inbounding into the backcourt to point guard Easton Leonard, who dribbled through the midcourt circle. Fellow guard Brett Estep started a backdoor cut down the lane from beyond the 3-point arc, and Leonard whizzed a pass to him that Estep converted into an easy layup.

It was the last of Leonard’s seven assists to go along with his 15 points and not only revved up the running clock but also convinced Barbee to clear his bench.

Scott’s breakout first quarter set the tone for the game. His put-back of his own miss and bonus free throw were his first of nine opening-period points and gave the Tigers their first lead.

After four more physical points in the paint and a pull-up jumper from 12 feet, Scott’s final visit to the lane in the first quarter turned into a quick, short dish to Bo Barbee, who kicked out to Leonard for a 3-pointer from the left wing with five seconds left.

Scott inspired his teammates defensively by drawing charges late in the first quarter and early second quarter.

“We started off quick, but we really haven’t been doing that lately,” said Scott, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. “We all played really well together today, unselfish. It just carried throughout the whole game.”

Forward Adam Sheperis, who had game highs of 21 points and nine rebounds, got hot with nine second-quarter points. He finished his scoring in the third quarter by hitting two long jumpers from the right corner and converting Leonard’s long entry pass to the lane into an easy basket.

“At this point (of the season), we just came out of a rut,” said Sheperis, the team’s leading scorer. “We need to come out with energy, and that’s what we did tonight. The whole mentality of coming out and punching first is what we took care of today.”

Two second-quarter 3-pointers and a pair of free throws led to a quiet 14 points from Estep. Bo Barbee, a backcourt mate to Estep and Leonard, chipped in with three assists, three steals, and a perfect 4-for-4 shooting at the free throw line.

Albemarle (3-5 overall, 1-1 conference) struggled with all aspects of shooting, including field goals (18-of-46) and free throws (5-of-22) and committed 21 turnovers. Tim Brown led the Bulldogs with 14 points and four rebounds.

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant visits non-conference rival West Stanly and Albemarle plays host to Huntersville Christ the King.

SCORING SUMMARY

Albemarle 11 14 10 8 -- 43

Mount Pleasant 23 27 24 7 -- 81

ALBEMARLE – Ellis 4, Hinson 8, Geiger 6, Tim Brown 14, Rankin 8, Garner 1, Smith 2

MOUNT PLEASANT – Easton Leonard 15, Barbee 4, Latney 4, Colton Scott 11, Brett Estep 14, Adam Sheperis 21, Cheek 5, Carnes 3, Little 4