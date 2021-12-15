 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant stays perfect in the YVC by downing South Stanly
0 Comments
top story

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant stays perfect in the YVC by downing South Stanly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12-17 EASTON LEONARD

Easton Leonard

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team maintained a perfect record in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference play by defeating South Stanly, 80-60, in a home game Tuesday night.

Brady Duke paced the Tigers with a game-high 24 points, and fellow senior Jadon Carnes had 23 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant guard Easton Leonard filled out the boxscore by tallying 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Pleasant bolted out to an 11-point lead to close the first quarter and extended that margin to 29 points by halftime, when it held a 49-20 advantage.  The Tigers cruised the rest of the way.

The Tigers upped their record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the YVC, while South Stanly remained winless, dipping to 0-8 and 0-2.

Mount Pleasant plays host to familiar foe West Stanly tonight.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

  • Updated

Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts