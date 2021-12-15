BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant stays perfect in the YVC by downing South Stanly

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team maintained a perfect record in Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference play by defeating South Stanly, 80-60, in a home game Tuesday night.
Brady Duke paced the Tigers with a game-high 24 points, and fellow senior Jadon Carnes had 23 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant guard Easton Leonard filled out the boxscore by tallying 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Mount Pleasant bolted out to an 11-point lead to close the first quarter and extended that margin to 29 points by halftime, when it held a 49-20 advantage. The Tigers cruised the rest of the way.
The Tigers upped their record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the YVC, while South Stanly remained winless, dipping to 0-8 and 0-2.
Mount Pleasant plays host to familiar foe West Stanly tonight.