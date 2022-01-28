BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Munson leads big group effort in Concord Academy’s win at SouthLake Christian

HUNTERSVILLE – With Jaydeon Munson dropping in 22 points to lead a balanced effort, the Concord Academy boys basketball defeated Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 80-66, Thursday night on the road.

Munson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, also had five rebounds and three assists for the Eagles, who upped their record to 10-15 overall and 5-4 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

But other players had big nights for the Eagles.

Sophomore forward Kany Tchanda had 17 points and 12 rebounds; junior guard Noah Van Bibber was especially hot from long range, sinking five of his nine 3-point attempts to finish with 17 points; and senior guard DJ Cuttino totaled 11 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Van Bibber missed five straight games during a recent stretch but hasn’t shown any ill effects, making 11 3-pointers in the last two contests.

Also for the Eagles, Tucker Johnson added eight points, while Carson Cooke had six and Magnus Swinger one.

SouthLake Christian – which fell to 15-10, 4-3 MAC – was paced by Christian Monre (17 points) and Micah Handlogten (14).