BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nix comes up big, has plenty of help, as Cougars beat Bucs in OT

CONCORD – With senior DJ Nix exploding for 28 points, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cannon School boys basketball team took a 93-81 overtime victory over Charlotte Country Day Tuesday night at The Den.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Cougars, who improved to 10-11 overall and 3-1 in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association, where they’re still in the hunt for a third-straight league title.

Nix, a versatile swingman who has committed to Cornell University after receiving offers from schools in the ACC and Pac-12, also had nine rebounds for the Cougars.

However, Nix didn’t do the lifting by himself.

A bevy of Cougars made major contributions, including sophomore Austin Swartz, who poured in 25 points while adding seven assists; 6-foot-4 freshman Isaiah Henry, who had 13 points and seven rebounds; sophomore guard Jaylen Claggett, who contributed 11 points; senior forward Karon Boyd, who totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds; and 6-9 sophomore Mason Hagedorn, who finished with six points and three boards.

Cannon has a chance to move even higher in the CISAA on Friday, when they play host to Charlotte Providence Day, which also is 3-1 in conference games.