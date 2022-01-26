BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time

CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, either, but its latest effort slowed the Vikings more effectively than any other South Piedmont 3A opponent.
The icy weather that postponed most high school games recently merely delayed Central Cabarrus’ season-long steamrolling of the conference by a week. Although the Vikings hadn’t played a game in 11 days, they had no trouble in victimizing fourth-ranked Concord for the second time this year Tuesday, 90-65.
The Spiders stayed close for first four-and-a-half minutes, but a 90-second run of Central Cabarrus’s signature turnover-inducing defense and resulting fastbreak buckets turned a one-possession lead into a 15-point advantage before the close of the first quarter.
It seems the only things that can slow Central Cabarrus’ point-scoring bursts this year aren’t allowed on a basketball court: quick sand, speed bumps, and fast-drying cement.
“We did some things defensively differently, but I think it was our own doing that really got (the Vikings) going,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger. “I think we had 28 turnovers. We fiddled with a couple different press-breakers. We wanted to slow down the tempo, just never quite got to it. (Central Cabarrus) makes you do that.”
In playing Concord (13-3 overall, 4-2 SPC), Central Cabarrus (17-0, 7-0) likely had its last true test within its regular-season schedule. The Vikings, however, who still have seven conference games remaining, have at least a two-game lead on the rest of the SPC.
“We don’t treat no game differently,” said senior guard Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz, who scored eight of his 12 points in the second quarter. “We treat every game like it’s our last because you really never know who can come get you. It could be anybody. We never play down to our competition. We always do what we’re supposed to do.”
Concord, which was able to record a victory over A.L. Brown in its only game last week on Thursday, opened against Central Cabarrus with an effective 2-3 zone defense. It may not sound like much of an accomplishment, but needing 44 seconds to score its first points was a rarity for Central Cabarrus.
Gavin Bullock provided the honors for the Vikings with a layup, and the junior guard added another a half-minute later. His 3-pointer from the right corner was sandwiched between eight Concord points, which included Jaden Smith’s acrobatic reverse-spin left-handed layup that pulled the Spiders to within 12-10 with three minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
But Carson Daniels’ third assist of the game set up another Bullock 3-pointer from the left wing that started Central Cabarrus’ 13-point barrage that broke the game open. During their run, the Vikings forced turnovers on five of Concord’s six possessions. With just over two minutes to go in the first, Central Cabarrus led 25-10.
“I know teams like locking on Jaiden (Thompson) and the twins (Chase and Carson Daniels), and I had open shots and was being aggressive and taking them,” said Bullock, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter and totaled five steals. “We tried to jump on them from the start and pull away quick.”
Concord cut its deficit to single digits by scoring the last six point of the quarter. And when Smith reeled in a loose ball under the basket for an easy bucket, the Spiders trailed 27-20 early in the second period.
That was Concord’s last push to make a game of it. Thompson’s 25-foot jump shot from the right wing ignited a 12-0 stretch that featured five more Concord turnovers. Thompson, who scored a game-high 23 points and accounted for seven steals, provided four additional points during the spurt, and Diaz-Cruz scored five points before the Spiders would score again.
“What happens is my guys just run and they sense the next play,” said Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker. “There’s a lot of guys in high school and college that can’t see what’s getting ready to happen.”
Central Cabarrus created leads of 44-29 at halftime and 72-44 after three quarters. Carson Daniel led the Vikings with seven rebounds and seven assists and added 13 points. His brother, Chase, scored 10 and provided four steals.
Concord was led by Brayden Blue’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Smith also scored 14 and added six rebounds.
The Vikings and Spiders both host a pair of home games on Thursday and Friday. Central Cabarrus has Northwest Cabarrus and South Rowan, respectively, and Concord welcomes West Rowan and China Grove Carson.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 18 11 15 21 -- 65
Central Cabarrus 27 17 28 18 – 90
CONCORD – Aldridge 1, Thompson 5, Brayden Blue 14, Johnakin Franklin 11, Watts-Williams 3, Reddick 4, Jaden Smith 14, Arellano 2, Howard 4, Garland 7
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 23, Chase Daniel 10, Miller 8, Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz 12, Ford 3, Carson Daniel 13, Bullock 14, Johnson 2, Murray 3, E. Baker 2