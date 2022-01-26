BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time

In playing Concord (13-3 overall, 4-2 SPC), Central Cabarrus (17-0, 7-0) likely had its last true test within its regular-season schedule. The Vikings, however, who still have seven conference games remaining, have at least a two-game lead on the rest of the SPC.

“We don’t treat no game differently,” said senior guard Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz, who scored eight of his 12 points in the second quarter. “We treat every game like it’s our last because you really never know who can come get you. It could be anybody. We never play down to our competition. We always do what we’re supposed to do.”

Concord, which was able to record a victory over A.L. Brown in its only game last week on Thursday, opened against Central Cabarrus with an effective 2-3 zone defense. It may not sound like much of an accomplishment, but needing 44 seconds to score its first points was a rarity for Central Cabarrus.

Gavin Bullock provided the honors for the Vikings with a layup, and the junior guard added another a half-minute later. His 3-pointer from the right corner was sandwiched between eight Concord points, which included Jaden Smith’s acrobatic reverse-spin left-handed layup that pulled the Spiders to within 12-10 with three minutes, 40 seconds remaining.