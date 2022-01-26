 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Chargers keep perfect GMC record with gutsy win over Wolverines
Basketball (21).jpg

Jaden Smith (22) gets double teamed by CJ Wilson (1) and Marcus Morgan (11). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cox Mill boys basketball team escaped with a narrow victory following an upset scare on the road from West Cabarrus, winning 64-60 on Tuesday night.

Basketball (14).jpg

Marcus Morgan (11) goes up for the shot under pressure from Channing Black (24). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Chargers (11-5 overall, 6-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) went into the halftime break with a seven-point lead, and though the Wolverines (7-10, 3-3 GMC) clawed away at the deficit as the second half progressed, it was ultimately too much to overcome.

Basketball (33).jpg

Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson, center, talks to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“We preached to our guys to not waste a day, a possession or a quarter,” Cox Mill head coach Ty Johnson said. “We wanted to make sure we valued the basketball, and we did a good job of that in the first quarter. It got away from us in the second quarter, but we got back to valuing the ball in the second half.”

Though Johnson admits there were aspects of the game that could have gone better, he was ultimately proud of the win.

Basketball (9).jpg

Cameron Goodwin (15), Joseph Serra (2) and Marcus Morgan (11). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Chargers were led once again by senior CJ Wilson, whose 25 points Tuesday gives him a combined 55 over the past two games.

Though Wilson spent some time in foul trouble, Johnson trusted him to make plays, bringing him back into the game with four fouls and 3:31 left on the clock.

It was a crucial moment, as the Wolverines were doing all they could to narrow the margin.

Basketball (25).jpg

CJ Wilson (1) drives baseline against Trey Minard (3). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“(Wilson) is just a winner,” Johnson said. “Whatever it takes to win, that is what CJ Wilson is going to do. He is doing a lot right now for us, and he is being a great teammate.”

The Chargers also saw big scoring outputs from Rasheed Baldwin and Marcus Morgan, who finished with 18 and 10, respectively.

Basketball (20).jpg

Gianni Vines (5) and Kendall Harris (13) battle for the rebound. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Looking at the Wolverines, head coach Jabarr Adams was scratching his head after the loss. As he tallied the stats, he found it difficult to believe his team could have lost with the shooting numbers they put up.

Basketball (3).jpg

Northwest Coach Jabarr Adams giving the starting five final instructions. 

According to Adams, the Wolverines shot over 50 percent from the field, including better than 60 percent from the 3-point line. He was pleased with these numbers but wishes they could have resulted in the win.

“The first quarter hurt us,” Adams said. “We went into a scoring draught for two minutes, and (Cox Mill) was able to take the lead by four. They just kept the lead, and we lost by four.”

Adams pointed out that many of the Wolverines’ 3-pointers came later in the game as they began to seek those shots more.

Basketball (30).jpg

Rasheed Baldwin (2) shoots a 3-point shot over Josh Harris (0). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The scoring efforts were led by Trey Minard with 17 points, Gianni Vines with 14 and Jaden Smith with 12.

Regarding Vines specifically, Adams added a new wrinkle to his lineup that he felt improved his team’s performance overall: putting Vines at point guard.

“(Vines) is long, athletic and he can handle the basketball,” Adams said. “Tonight was his first night playing (point guard), and he is going to for the rest of the season. He is gifted.”

Basketball (42).jpg

Maleek Green (4) and Marcus Morgan (11).. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

With Vines – who is one of the Wolverines’ top scoring options – playing point guard, Adams believes this could lead to a version of the Wolverines that fits the modern game.

“(The move) gives us another guard on the floor who can score the basketball,” Adams added. “This is what all point guards do now. They are all (shooting guards) who can handle the basketball.”

The Wolverines will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Hickory Ridge on Wednesday. As for Cox Mill, it will be back in action Thursday when it faces South Iredell on the road.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill               21      12    12     19 -- 64

West Cabarrus    17      9      16     20 -- 60

COX MILL – Wilson 25, Baldwin 18, Morgan 10, Dunn 4, Conrad 3, Harris 2

WEST CABARRUS – Minard 17, Vines 14, Smith 12, Green 9, Harris 6, Hayden 2

