BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Chargers keep perfect GMC record with gutsy win over Wolverines

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cox Mill boys basketball team escaped with a narrow victory following an upset scare on the road from West Cabarrus, winning 64-60 on Tuesday night.
The Chargers (11-5 overall, 6-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference) went into the halftime break with a seven-point lead, and though the Wolverines (7-10, 3-3 GMC) clawed away at the deficit as the second half progressed, it was ultimately too much to overcome.
“We preached to our guys to not waste a day, a possession or a quarter,” Cox Mill head coach Ty Johnson said. “We wanted to make sure we valued the basketball, and we did a good job of that in the first quarter. It got away from us in the second quarter, but we got back to valuing the ball in the second half.”
Though Johnson admits there were aspects of the game that could have gone better, he was ultimately proud of the win.
The Chargers were led once again by senior CJ Wilson, whose 25 points Tuesday gives him a combined 55 over the past two games.
Though Wilson spent some time in foul trouble, Johnson trusted him to make plays, bringing him back into the game with four fouls and 3:31 left on the clock.
It was a crucial moment, as the Wolverines were doing all they could to narrow the margin.
“(Wilson) is just a winner,” Johnson said. “Whatever it takes to win, that is what CJ Wilson is going to do. He is doing a lot right now for us, and he is being a great teammate.”
The Chargers also saw big scoring outputs from Rasheed Baldwin and Marcus Morgan, who finished with 18 and 10, respectively.
Looking at the Wolverines, head coach Jabarr Adams was scratching his head after the loss. As he tallied the stats, he found it difficult to believe his team could have lost with the shooting numbers they put up.
According to Adams, the Wolverines shot over 50 percent from the field, including better than 60 percent from the 3-point line. He was pleased with these numbers but wishes they could have resulted in the win.
“The first quarter hurt us,” Adams said. “We went into a scoring draught for two minutes, and (Cox Mill) was able to take the lead by four. They just kept the lead, and we lost by four.”
Adams pointed out that many of the Wolverines’ 3-pointers came later in the game as they began to seek those shots more.
The scoring efforts were led by Trey Minard with 17 points, Gianni Vines with 14 and Jaden Smith with 12.
Regarding Vines specifically, Adams added a new wrinkle to his lineup that he felt improved his team’s performance overall: putting Vines at point guard.
“(Vines) is long, athletic and he can handle the basketball,” Adams said. “Tonight was his first night playing (point guard), and he is going to for the rest of the season. He is gifted.”
With Vines – who is one of the Wolverines’ top scoring options – playing point guard, Adams believes this could lead to a version of the Wolverines that fits the modern game.
“(The move) gives us another guard on the floor who can score the basketball,” Adams added. “This is what all point guards do now. They are all (shooting guards) who can handle the basketball.”
The Wolverines will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Hickory Ridge on Wednesday. As for Cox Mill, it will be back in action Thursday when it faces South Iredell on the road.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 21 12 12 19 -- 64
West Cabarrus 17 9 16 20 -- 60
COX MILL – Wilson 25, Baldwin 18, Morgan 10, Dunn 4, Conrad 3, Harris 2
WEST CABARRUS – Minard 17, Vines 14, Smith 12, Green 9, Harris 6, Hayden 2