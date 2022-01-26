BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 2 Chargers keep perfect GMC record with gutsy win over Wolverines

“(Wilson) is just a winner,” Johnson said. “Whatever it takes to win, that is what CJ Wilson is going to do. He is doing a lot right now for us, and he is being a great teammate.”

The Chargers also saw big scoring outputs from Rasheed Baldwin and Marcus Morgan, who finished with 18 and 10, respectively.

Looking at the Wolverines, head coach Jabarr Adams was scratching his head after the loss. As he tallied the stats, he found it difficult to believe his team could have lost with the shooting numbers they put up.

According to Adams, the Wolverines shot over 50 percent from the field, including better than 60 percent from the 3-point line. He was pleased with these numbers but wishes they could have resulted in the win.

“The first quarter hurt us,” Adams said. “We went into a scoring draught for two minutes, and (Cox Mill) was able to take the lead by four. They just kept the lead, and we lost by four.”

Adams pointed out that many of the Wolverines’ 3-pointers came later in the game as they began to seek those shots more.

The scoring efforts were led by Trey Minard with 17 points, Gianni Vines with 14 and Jaden Smith with 12.