BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 6 Chargers make uncanny comeback against Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – It didn’t look good for the Chargers.

At all.

After three quarters of play, they trailed Mooresville’s by a whopping 15 points. And to make matters worse, they were attempting to make a comeback in hostile territory, the Blue Devils’ noisy gym.

But they did.

The Cream of Cabarrus No. 6 Cox Mill boys basketball team rallied in the final period of regulation to force overtime and then took control in the extra frame, leaving the Iredell County campus with an improbable 88-83 victory Friday night.

It was the second consecutive win for the Chargers, who were coming off last week’s triumph over Greater Metro 4 leader Lake Norman.

Defense was a major difference in the latter stages of the game for Cox Mill. The Blue Devils had scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters. In the fourth, however, Cox Mill limited them to eight.

In the overtime period, the Chargers outscored Mooresville 15-10.

Just like they did in the game seven days ago, multiple Chargers came up huge in this one.

Junior Langston Boyd led the way for Cox Mill with 26 points, and sophomore Sean Dunn had 23.

Junior D.J. Boyce had 10 points on the heels of his 38-point, eight 3-pointer performance against Lake Norman, and freshman Micah Bright contributed 10. Virginia football signee Titus Ivy contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

Cox Mill is now 12-7 overall, 5-3 in the GMC

The Chargers are at home against Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 West Cabarrus on Tuesday. Mooresville (11-8, 2-5 GMC) welcomes Hickory Ridge.