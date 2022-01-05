BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Northwest goes wire-to-wire in victory over Carson

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team never trailed as it defeated China Grove Jesse Carson at home Tuesday by a score of 49-43.
Though the Trojans (7-4 overall, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) held the lead from start to finish, they felt that the Cougars (1-10, 0-3 SPC) kept the score a little too close for comfort.
“That is the worst basketball I have seen my team play all year,” Northwest Cabarrus head coach Ricky Moore said plainly. “But it is still a win.”
Moore credited the Cougars and their shot-making ability, but he found very few positives as his team survived a late push.
“Defensively, we did not guard anybody,” Moore said. “We were trying to play man-to-man, but we could not keep anyone in front of us.”
Moore explained that his team playing man defense was a bit out of the ordinary as he typically tries to play zone defense. Moore believes limiting one-on-one defensive matchups – a luxury that zone defense often provides – plays more to the Trojans’ strengths.
“We have practice (Wednesday), and we will come in and get better,” Moore said.
The brightest spot came from senior forward Javier Matthews, who led all scorers with 22 points on the night. However, Moore was unhappy that his Trojans were unable to find much offense elsewhere.
“(Matthews) has been playing tremendously offensively,” Moore said. “He is playing and not really thinking. We have to continue to feed him the ball. But some other guys have to step up.”
Moore says he would like to see more than one Trojan end the game in double-figures in scoring.
“We cannot have (Matthews) scoring 22 points and the rest of the team scoring single digits,” Moore said. “It is great that he is scoring, but we have to get some other guys to make plays.”
With only five Trojans scoring in Tuesday’s contest, Moore wants to see more players come off the bench and get involved.
“(The reserves) have to prove to me that they are excited about playing,” Moore said. “They have to create the opportunity to play. I cannot just give someone playing time; you have to prove to the coaching staff and me that you are ready to play.”
The Trojans’ next contest will be a crucial one as they face SPC rival Concord. The Spiders (10-2, 2-1 SPC) have shown early in the season to be one of the conference’s toughest teams.
To prepare for this tough matchup, Moore plans to focus practice time on his team’s mentality.
“We will be working on energy and effort,” Moore said. “Tonight, we did not play with a ton of energy. (Concord) is going to make us go to our bench, so everyone has to be ready.”
The contest between the Trojans and the Spiders will take place Friday at the Northwest Cabarrus High School gymnasium. Carson welcomes Concord on Monday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Carson 6 7 13 17 – 43
NW Cabarrus 12 7 15 15 -- 49
JESSE CARSON –Cam Burleyson 10, Ball 9, Howard 7, Beasley 7, Taylor 5, Collins 3, Burris 2
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Javier Matthews 22, Lane 9, Trombley 8, Gonder 8, Muldrow 2