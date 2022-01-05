 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Northwest goes wire-to-wire in victory over Carson
0 Comments
top story

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Northwest goes wire-to-wire in victory over Carson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys Basketball (10).jpg

Javier Matthews (11) with the lay-up.. Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team never trailed as it defeated China Grove Jesse Carson at home Tuesday by a score of 49-43.

Boys Basketball (1).jpg

Jordan Gonder (34) and Jay Howard (1) get set for tip-off. Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Though the Trojans (7-4 overall, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) held the lead from start to finish, they felt that the Cougars (1-10, 0-3 SPC) kept the score a little too close for comfort.

“That is the worst basketball I have seen my team play all year,” Northwest Cabarrus head coach Ricky Moore said plainly. “But it is still a win.”

Boys Basketball (3).jpg

Trent Grigley (24) dribbles around a screen set by Javier Matthews (11). Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Moore credited the Cougars and their shot-making ability, but he found very few positives as his team survived a late push.

“Defensively, we did not guard anybody,” Moore said. “We were trying to play man-to-man, but we could not keep anyone in front of us.”

Boys Basketball (8).jpg

Northwest Cabarrus head coach Ricky Moore talks to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Moore explained that his team playing man defense was a bit out of the ordinary as he typically tries to play zone defense. Moore believes limiting one-on-one defensive matchups – a luxury that zone defense often provides – plays more to the Trojans’ strengths.

“We have practice (Wednesday), and we will come in and get better,” Moore said.

Boys Basketball (12).jpg

Mason Trombley (30) and Jordan Gonder (34) play tight defense. Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

The brightest spot came from senior forward Javier Matthews, who led all scorers with 22 points on the night. However, Moore was unhappy that his Trojans were unable to find much offense elsewhere.

“(Matthews) has been playing tremendously offensively,” Moore said. “He is playing and not really thinking. We have to continue to feed him the ball. But some other guys have to step up.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys Basketball (13).jpg

Tru Sierra (10) and Lederrion Muldrow (44) double-team Carson's Mikey Bensley.  Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Moore says he would like to see more than one Trojan end the game in double-figures in scoring.

“We cannot have (Matthews) scoring 22 points and the rest of the team scoring single digits,” Moore said. “It is great that he is scoring, but we have to get some other guys to make plays.”

With only five Trojans scoring in Tuesday’s contest, Moore wants to see more players come off the bench and get involved.

“(The reserves) have to prove to me that they are excited about playing,” Moore said. “They have to create the opportunity to play. I cannot just give someone playing time; you have to prove to the coaching staff and me that you are ready to play.”

The Trojans’ next contest will be a crucial one as they face SPC rival Concord. The Spiders (10-2, 2-1 SPC) have shown early in the season to be one of the conference’s toughest teams.

To prepare for this tough matchup, Moore plans to focus practice time on his team’s mentality.

“We will be working on energy and effort,” Moore said. “Tonight, we did not play with a ton of energy. (Concord) is going to make us go to our bench, so everyone has to be ready.”

The contest between the Trojans and the Spiders will take place Friday at the Northwest Cabarrus High School gymnasium. Carson welcomes Concord on Monday. 

SCORING SUMMARY

Carson               6        7        13      17 – 43

NW Cabarrus    12       7       15      15  -- 49

JESSE CARSON –Cam Burleyson 10, Ball 9, Howard 7, Beasley 7, Taylor 5, Collins 3, Burris 2

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Javier Matthews 22, Lane 9, Trombley 8, Gonder 8, Muldrow 2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents remain in shelters several days after flash flooding began in Indonesia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts