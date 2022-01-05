BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Northwest goes wire-to-wire in victory over Carson

“(Matthews) has been playing tremendously offensively,” Moore said. “He is playing and not really thinking. We have to continue to feed him the ball. But some other guys have to step up.”

Moore says he would like to see more than one Trojan end the game in double-figures in scoring.

“We cannot have (Matthews) scoring 22 points and the rest of the team scoring single digits,” Moore said. “It is great that he is scoring, but we have to get some other guys to make plays.”

With only five Trojans scoring in Tuesday’s contest, Moore wants to see more players come off the bench and get involved.

“(The reserves) have to prove to me that they are excited about playing,” Moore said. “They have to create the opportunity to play. I cannot just give someone playing time; you have to prove to the coaching staff and me that you are ready to play.”

The Trojans’ next contest will be a crucial one as they face SPC rival Concord. The Spiders (10-2, 2-1 SPC) have shown early in the season to be one of the conference’s toughest teams.

To prepare for this tough matchup, Moore plans to focus practice time on his team’s mentality.