 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Phannavong finds perfection as Comets take down Corvian
0 Comments

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Phannavong finds perfection as Comets take down Corvian

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01-07 kobe 2

Carolina International School guard Kobe Phannavong, seen in this file photo, scored 20 points on a perfect shooting night to lead the Comets to victory.

 JOAN MOORE, FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina International School boys basketball team won its third game in row Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte’s Corvian Community School, 79-74, in a conference road game.

The Comets improved to 4-8 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Corvian is 7-6, 2-1.

Carolina International’s attack got a big lift from the deadly shooting of junior guard Kobe Phannavong, who tallied 20 points and four assists, thanks to perfect efforts from the field (8-for-8) and the free-throw line (4-for-4).

Other Comets who came on strong were Jermayne Brewton, who had 16 points; Kimman Power, who had 13 points and six rebounds while also going perfect from the field (6-of-6);  and Davion Featherston, who added 12 points.

 Carolina International plays host to Cabarrus Charter on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts