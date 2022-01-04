BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Phannavong finds perfection as Comets take down Corvian

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina International School boys basketball team won its third game in row Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte’s Corvian Community School, 79-74, in a conference road game.
The Comets improved to 4-8 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Corvian is 7-6, 2-1.
Carolina International’s attack got a big lift from the deadly shooting of junior guard Kobe Phannavong, who tallied 20 points and four assists, thanks to perfect efforts from the field (8-for-8) and the free-throw line (4-for-4).
Other Comets who came on strong were Jermayne Brewton, who had 16 points; Kimman Power, who had 13 points and six rebounds while also going perfect from the field (6-of-6); and Davion Featherston, who added 12 points.
Carolina International plays host to Cabarrus Charter on Thursday.