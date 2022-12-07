BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Pinner, Asceric lead Concord Academy past Northside Christian

CHARLOTTE – Concord Academy boys basketball players Avion Pinner and Petar Asceric controlled everything inside, as the Eagles benefitted from a strong third-quarter surge to take a 60-56 road victory at Charlotte Northside Christian Academy.

The 6-foot-8 Pinner finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Asceric tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and a swat.

Senior guard Isaiah Tate added 12 points for Concord Academy, and junior guard JJ Moore had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Concord Academy improved their record to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Concord Academy trailed, 35-32, at halftime before using a 16-6 burst in the third period to move out in front.

Other scorers for Concord Academy included Noah Van Bibber (six points) and Carson Cooke (two).

Arael James led Northside Christian with 14 points, and Antonio Perkins had 13.

Concord Academy is back in action Thursday when it plays host to Asheville Christian.