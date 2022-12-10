BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls impressively end losing skid to Chargers

CONCORD – Before Friday, the last time Hickory Ridge beat Cox Mill in boys basketball, two of the Ragin’ Bulls’ current players were only in first grade.

Playing on the Chargers’ home court in the Greater Metro 4 Conference opener for both teams, Hickory Ridge atoned for eight consecutive losses to its county rival during an eight-year period, muscling past Cox Mill, 81-69.

Having been down by 15 points in the second quarter and pushing ahead by 15 in the fourth, the Ragin’ Bulls (5-3 overall, 1-0 GMC) shifted the score by 30 points over a 13-minute span. Hickory Ridge’s runs of 16-3 between the second and third quarters and 24-0 over the third and fourth periods were the difference-makers.

It was the first time since Dec. 2, 2014 that Hickory Ridge beat Cox Mill. The Ragin’ Bulls have had some strong teams since then, but the Chargers, overall, have been better, winning two state championships during that period. Hickory Ridge’s stretch of Cox Mill futility, however, included four years in which the teams didn’t even play each other.

First-year Hickory Ridge coach David Broome made sure his team knew about the losing streak, which was probably why his players rushed the court after the final seconds ticked away.

“I’m just excited for the kids. They worked hard all week,” said Broome. “A lot of people didn’t think that we could do this. These kids have been grinding hard since I took over in May, and they’re finally buying in. This is the fruit of all their labor. All the credit goes to them.”

Uniquely, a pair of Cox Mill (4-4, 0-1) three-point plays opened the game’s scoring, one each by senior forward Jace Ramirez and sophomore guard Sean Dunn. Ramirez’ transition layup off a long pass from Micah Bright, a freshman playing his first week of varsity basketball, and a step-back 3-pointer by Dunn from the left corner were part of a 9-0 Chargers’ run that led to a 22-15 lead going into the second quarter.

A pair of free throws each by Dunn, Ramirez and Bright, and a high-arching 3 from Bright from the top of the key made up a 9-0 run that pushed Cox Mill’s lead to double-digits. A trey by Dunn (16 points) in the second quarter’s closing moments, from the same spot as Bright’s, gave the Chargers a 41-30 halftime edge.

“We were sharing the ball and not trying to take selfish shots,” said Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson, explaining his team’s first-half momentum. “All of our shots were assisted. We were getting dribble penetration, inside-out, dishing off to bigs. We weren’t looking for our own (shots); we were looking for each other.”

During halftime, Broome told his team it was “playing soft,” according to junior guard Miles Beard, who scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the first two quarters.

“We were letting that little guard (the 5-foot-3-inch Bright) tear us up. We weren’t getting on the boards, we weren’t playing good defense. We had to turn it up in the second half.”

The whole team must have been paying attention. Four different Ragin’ Bulls scored over the first two minutes as they trimmed their deficit to 41-39 before Cox Mill scored its first points of the second half. Those came on a D.J. Boyce layup with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Boyce also made a trio of 3-pointers over the next 1:47, allowing the Chargers to maintain their double-digit lead.

It was then that Broome made one of his game-changing defensive adjustments. Playing man-to-man for most of the second half, Broome ordered freshman Tyzhir Dyer to guard Boyce, who had a team-high 21 points, for the rest of the game. Although there surely were other factors, Boyce didn’t score another point in the third quarter, and neither did Cox Mill.

Starting with two free throws by James Wood (11 points), the Ragin’ Bulls outscored the Chargers 13-0 over the final 3:42 of the period and took a 55-52 lead on Dyer’s 3-pointer from the left wing, a product of a well-orchestrated drive-and-kick pass from fellow freshman Ezekial Kelly.

It was the first time Hickory Ridge led in the game, and the Ragin’ Bulls wouldn’t trail again.

With Beard scoring five, senior forward Luke Brigman tallying three, and Kelly converting a three-point play on a drive down the center of the lane, Hickory Ridge scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter.

The Ragin’ Bulls’ height advantage and control of the lanes and the boards was starting to make a difference. With 6-7 Brigman, 6-5 Caden Haywood, and 6-8 Khareem Thompson asserting their authority, Hickory Ridge out-rebounded Cox Mill 19-8 in the second half.

Thompson’s most dominating stretch was in the second quarter, when he had four rebounds and four points in a one-minute stretch. The four points came on one trip down the court.

The senior forward converted a low-post move for a bucket and was fouled. His free-throw attempt missed and lodged itself between the rim and the backboard, initiating a jump-ball situation. Hickory Ridge was awarded possession, and Thompson made another layup off the inbounds pass from Dyer.

As did Beard, Brigman scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 20. He had five rebounds, Thompson had six, and Haywood had a game-high 13 as the Ragin’ Bulls held a 31-14 advantage for the game.

“My teammates have a lot of trust in me,” said Brigman. “They get me the ball, and I finish.”

Johnson said the foul trouble that Bright and fellow ball-handling guard Titus Ivy experienced in the second half was just as impactful against Cox Mill, which was down three starters (two with injuries, one on a college visit). Bright was held scoreless in the second half and finished with nine points. Ivy tallied six points in the final quarter and totaled nine.

Down its largest deficit, 70-55, with 4:20 left in the game, the Chargers made a little push. Sparked by a 3-pointer and a three-point play from freshman Carson Wilson, another recent call-up, Cox Mill closed the gap to 74-66 with just under two minutes to play.

Five-of-six free throw shooting by a combination of Dyer, Wood, and Haywood helped seal Hickory Ridge’s victory.

Both teams will host conference games on Tuesday. Hickory Ridge has A.L. Brown, while Cox Mill plays West Cabarrus.

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge 15 15 25 26 -- 81

Cox Mill 22 19 11 17 -- 69

HICKORY RIDGE – Miles Beard 24, James Wood 11, Dyer 4, Kelly 5, Haywood 8, Thompson 9, Luke Brigman 20.

COX MILL – D.J Boyce 21, Ivy 8, Sean Dunn 16, Bright 9, Wilson 6, Ramirez 9.