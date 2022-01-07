BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin' Bulls stumble against Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – The Hickory Ridge boys basketball team dropped a Greater Metro 4 Conference game Thursday night when it fell to Mooresville, 90-73, on the road.
Mooresville built a 49-35 lead at halftime and went on for the win to improve its record to 10-1 overall, including a 3-0 mark in the GMC heading into Friday’s game against Cox Mill.
Hickory Ridge fell to 4-10, 1-3 GMC.
Miles Beard and Caden Haywood led the Ragin’ Bulls by pouring in 21 points apiece. Luke Brigman had eight points, while Landis Fredericks and Kendal McDougald each scored six.
Mooresville’s KC Shaw led all scorers with 27 points, and Evaan Ezhilan had 22.
Hickory visits Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Cox Mill next Friday. Mooresville plays a home game against Statesville on Monday.