BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Senior trio leads Cougars to state quarterfinals

Wesleyan Christian worked the clock down to 11.4 seconds and called a timeout when a Trojans pass deflected off a Cannon player on the baseline. Coming out of the timeout, Childress guarded inbound-passer Alex McGee and forced a five-second call for a turnover with the help of ball-denying defense provided by Boyd on Parker and Nix on Grace.

After being fouled on the inbounds pass, Cannon School’s Isaiah Henry missed both free throws, but his second was rebounded by Swartz, who went to the line and made his first. The second one bounced long to the left, and Childress tracked it down in the corner and was subsequently fouled and sent to the line.

Childress, proving to be the epitome of a role player, made the second of his two free throws with 6.3 seconds for the game’s final margin.

“It’s just about playing your role,” said Childress. “Obviously, I’m not the most talented on the court, but I think I bring different things to the table. A lot of it, from my perspective, comes on the defensive end. I’m not really looking to score too much.”