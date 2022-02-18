BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Senior trio leads Cougars to state quarterfinals

CONCORD – Trailing by double digits with fewer than five minutes remaining in Thursday’s game, the two-time defending state champion Cannon boys basketball team seemed destined to never become the three-time defending state champion.
After receiving a first-round bye, this year’s Cougars were tested for the first time in the state playoffs as they hosted High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy in a second-round contest in Boswell Gym.
Keyed by the senior play of D.J. Nix, Karon Boyd, and Ben Childress, Cannon erased a 12-point deficit with a 12-0 run and slipped past the Trojans with a 62-59 victory.
“Going down 12 points, we never stopped fighting, we never stopped coming,” said Nix, who led Cannon with 22 points. “There was never a moment we thought the game was over … We had belief in ourselves, and we carried it out.”
On Saturday at 7 p.m., Cannon (15-14 overall) will play at Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association rival Providence Day in a quarterfinal matchup. The higher-seeded Chargers, with whom the Cougars split their regular season series, received a double-bye to reach the third round.
“It’s going to be a rubber match,” said Cannon coach Che Roth. “They’re tough. They have a lot of really good, talented kids. The obvious advantage to playing (early-round playoff games) is you’re in rhythm. But as you play, you burn more energy, where they kind of get to rest.
“I’d love for it to not be a dogfight. But it’s the postseason. It should be a dogfight. I just really believe in our kids.”
With the play of the spectacular guard-post combo of Cameron Parker and Luke Grace, respectively, Wesleyan Christian Academy (11-17) twice led by 12 points in the third quarter and matched that edge with six minutes, 31 seconds left in the game on Jordan Dancy’s driving dunk.
The Trojans had the Cougars on the ropes but lapsed into an offensive passiveness for the rest of the game. Wesleyan attempted just five more field goals during that stretch, and Cannon’s defensive intensity prevented the Trojans from converting all but one of them.
The key defenders were Nix and Boyd.
After Grace scored his 18th point on a bucket around the basket in the third quarter, Roth pulled starting post defender Mason Hagedorn, who matched Grace’s 6-foot-9 stature, and assigned the 6-6 Nix to cover the senior big man. Hagedorn missed a few minutes of the first quarter with a leg injury and seemed to have never fully recovered.
Boyd was assigned to Parker, the slender senior point/shooting guard who had scored nine of his 17 points through three quarters on 3-point baskets. With Cannon’s preferred defensive matchups in place, Grace and Parker each scored only two points the rest of the game.
“Our big guy had an injury early in the game. He’s a great defensive player,” said Nix. “But that injury took some mobility away, and we made the switch. I took the assignment knowing that if I didn’t the team would have lost. I put it on myself that if we’re going to go out, it’s going to be through me. And we’re still here.”
Guard Austin Swartz, who scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half, started Cannon’s game-deciding run with a pair of free throws with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Cougars broke out a full-court press for the first time after those points.
The court-length pressure didn’t force many turnovers, but Roth believes the extra physicality may have worn down the Trojans.
Cannon Schools’ next three points came on free throws, but Swartz’ off-balance 15-footer from the left wing pulled the Cougars to within 55-51 and provided an eye-opening moment that their comeback was actually happening.
Nix drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing on Cannon School’s next possession, and when Boyd followed with a steal at midcourt and a subsequent hard-charging layup, the Cougars led for the first time since the first quarter, 56-55.
The teams exchanged leads four times over the next minute-and-a-half. Swartz’d two free throws with 48 seconds remaining gave Cannon the lead for good. But there was still plenty of drama left, and that’s when Childress made his biggest impact.
Wesleyan Christian worked the clock down to 11.4 seconds and called a timeout when a Trojans pass deflected off a Cannon player on the baseline. Coming out of the timeout, Childress guarded inbound-passer Alex McGee and forced a five-second call for a turnover with the help of ball-denying defense provided by Boyd on Parker and Nix on Grace.
After being fouled on the inbounds pass, Cannon School’s Isaiah Henry missed both free throws, but his second was rebounded by Swartz, who went to the line and made his first. The second one bounced long to the left, and Childress tracked it down in the corner and was subsequently fouled and sent to the line.
Childress, proving to be the epitome of a role player, made the second of his two free throws with 6.3 seconds for the game’s final margin.
“It’s just about playing your role,” said Childress. “Obviously, I’m not the most talented on the court, but I think I bring different things to the table. A lot of it, from my perspective, comes on the defensive end. I’m not really looking to score too much.”
With Parker (six assists) having fouled out seconds before, the Trojans were without their best 3-point specialist. Instead, it was Grace (23 points, six rebounds) who took Wesleyan Christian’s final shot, deep in the left corner. It caromed off the rim, and Boyd grabbed his seventh rebound to secure the win.”