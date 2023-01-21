BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Several Spiders step up in road win over Mustangs

SALISBURY – In an attempt to minimize the Concord boys basketball team’s offensive firepower Friday night, homestanding East Rowan employed a triangle-and-2 defense on the Spiders’ top players, James Smith and Brayden Blue.

It just didn’t matter.

Not on this night.

Smith and Blue still scored in double figures, although the output was modest by their standards, and several other Spiders rose to the occasion as Concord routed the Mustangs, 87-47 in South Piedmont 3A Conference action.

Junior forward Jeremiah Howard put up 17 points, while junior guard Bralen Crowder had 13 points for Concord, which was playing its first game in a week.

Blue, meanwhile, also had 13 points, and Smith wound up with 11. The duo was averaging a combined 32 points entering the night.

The Spiders improved their record to 11-6 overall and 6-2 in the SPC. East Rowan is now 5-11, 2-6 SPC.

Nearly every Spider who took the floor Friday got at least one bucket, and the scoring barrage included contributions from Kobe Watts-Williams (six), Keyon Phillips (five), Ty Rushmeyer (four), Jayden Beyan (four), Jadah Freeman (four), Cam Burns (four), Jerell Reddick (three) and Andru O’Neal (three).

Tee Harris led East Rowan with 17 points, and Dylan Valley had 15. Jonathan Wembolua had seven points, while Garrett Lee added six and Jordan Brooks two.

The Spiders play host to Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 Central Cabarrus on Tuesday, and East Rowan welcomes Northwest Cabarrus.