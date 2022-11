MOUNT PLEASANT – It was a magnificent opening-night act for Adam Sheperis and the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team.

With the senior guard putting up a career-bests of 29 points and 12 rebounds, the Tigers took a 61-53 home victory over Carson Friday night.

The Class 2A Tigers are now 1-0, while 3A Carson is 0-1.

Junior guard Chase Latney added nine points for Mount Pleasant, which plays host to East Rowan on Monday.

Carson travels to A.L. Brown on that same night.