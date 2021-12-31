BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: South Meck outlasts West Cabarrus in tournament finals

CONCORD – Playing as the visiting team against South Mecklenburg on its home court in its home tournament, West Cabarrus sought to avenge a previous defeat to the Sabres in ar championship game showdown Thursday in the Wolverines Holiday Classic.
West Cabarrus received all-tournament-caliber play from guards Josh Harris and Trey Minard, but the Wolverines couldn’t overcome the MVP performance by the Sabres’ Bishop Boswell.
West Cabarrus (6-7 overall) carried a three-point lead into the game’s final minute, but Boswell drained a deep 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, gave his team the lead for good with a three-point play 22 seconds later, and sealed the Sabres’ 67-64 victory with a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining.
Minard scored a game-high 27 points, including 19 in the second half, and his leaning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left proved him worthy of his first name and brought the Wolverines to within 66-64.
“I felt like we needed a clutch bucket,” said Minard, who also had five rebounds and two steals. “It was open, so I had to shoot it.”
Five-tenths of a second later, South Mecklenburg’s Sincere Rasul hit the meaningful front end of a two-shot foul. When he missed the second, Minard grabbed the rebound and heaved a one-handed, full-court shot that deflected off the top of the backboard.
“Trey stepped up tonight and made some big shots down the stretch,” said West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams. “He struggled in the first half shooting the basketball, but I think the momentum of the trash-talking back and fourth kind of gave him a little spark. That’s when he started making shots.”
Defining the game even more than any trash-talking was its physical play. More than 30 fouls were called between the teams, and several players fouled out. Charges were drawn, players dove for loose balls, and nary an uncontested layup was shot.
Ihe largest lead by either team was the 54-48 margin South Mecklenburg (7-3) gained after opening the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run.
Boswell, who completed his tournament Most Valuable Player performance with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds, opened the period with a drive-and-stop layup. On the Sabres’ next possession, he drove the lane and dished to Michael Nesbit for an easy lay-in and a 46-46 tie.
West Cabarrus became rattled by South Mecklenburg’s full-court press early in the fourth quarter. Over a 24-second stretch, the Sabres turned four steals into eight points and a six-point advantage with six minutes, five seconds left in the game.
That’s when Minard got hot. His pair of free throws and his first of three fourth-quarter 3-pointers pulled West Cabarrus to within a point. After two Sabre free throws, another Minard 3 and his additional free throw put the Wolverines up 57-56 with just over two minutes to play.
A pair of free throws by both Harris and Gianni Vines gave the Wolverines their last lead, 61-58, with 1:06 remaining. With Adams motivating his team with crowd-leading chants of “De-fense,” South Mecklenburg was patient with the ball on its ensuing possession. Boswell looked surprised to be left alone with the ball beyond the arc on the right side.
“He hadn’t hit one (a 3-pointer) all night,” chuckled Adams. “I knew he was capable. He’s a good basketball player. He was driving by us all night, using his (sizeable) body to get to the rim on our guards. So I kind of wanted to back up on him because I knew he was going to drive it.”
Instead, Boswell popped his game-tying 3 with 47 seconds left.
“That’s what you expect from your best player, right?,” said South Mecklenburg coach Gary Hall. “Big players live for those moments.”
Harris paced West Cabarrus in the first half when he scored 13 of his 20 points. He added a team-high six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Adams is happy with West Cabarrus’ play as it returns to conference games next week. Prior to Thursday’s game, the Wolverines had won three of their previous four. They next host A.L. Brown in a Greater Metro 4 game on Tuesday.
Rasul joined Boswell, Minard, and Harris on the all-tournament team. Statesville’s Messiah Robinson and Hickory Grove Christian’s Cherron Holt also made the all-tourney squad.
South Mecklenburg welcomes Ardrey Kell on Tuesday.
GAME SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 10 20 16 18 – 64
South Mecklenburg 15 13 14 25 – 67
WEST CABARRUS – Josh Harris 20, Jean-Pierre 2, Serra 3, Trey Minard 27, Green 4, Vines 8.
SOUTH MECKLENBURG – Sincere Rasul 16, Jacob Newman 13, Nesbit 4, Ormand 2, Peter Moye 13, Bishop Boswell 17, Alexander 2.