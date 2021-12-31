BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: South Meck outlasts West Cabarrus in tournament finals

“Trey stepped up tonight and made some big shots down the stretch,” said West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams. “He struggled in the first half shooting the basketball, but I think the momentum of the trash-talking back and fourth kind of gave him a little spark. That’s when he started making shots.”

Defining the game even more than any trash-talking was its physical play. More than 30 fouls were called between the teams, and several players fouled out. Charges were drawn, players dove for loose balls, and nary an uncontested layup was shot.

Ihe largest lead by either team was the 54-48 margin South Mecklenburg (7-3) gained after opening the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run.

Boswell, who completed his tournament Most Valuable Player performance with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds, opened the period with a drive-and-stop layup. On the Sabres’ next possession, he drove the lane and dished to Michael Nesbit for an easy lay-in and a 46-46 tie.

West Cabarrus became rattled by South Mecklenburg’s full-court press early in the fourth quarter. Over a 24-second stretch, the Sabres turned four steals into eight points and a six-point advantage with six minutes, five seconds left in the game.

