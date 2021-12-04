BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Speedy Spiders take down towering Hickory Ridge

The Ragin’ Bulls played without 6-foot-8 junior Khareem Thompson but still had a sizeable frontcourt in juniors Lukas Fortune (6-6) and Luke Brigman (6-7) and sophomore Caden Haywood (6-5).

For the game, Hickory Ridge outrebounded Concord 33-27 but 12 Ragin’ Bull rebounds followed their own misses. Despite a rash of second-half turnovers initiated by Hickory Ridge’s comeback attempt, the Spiders mostly protected and shared the ball well.

That was most evident in the first half when Concord players registered assists on eight of their 14 field goals.

“We knew that they liked playing in a halfcourt type of system,” said Franklin, who added three assists and an equal number of steals to his scoring line. “So we wanted to push them because they’re real big. We wanted to get them up and down the court because we knew we could beat them down the court.”

Still, Concord’s post players held their own. Starters Kayin Thompson (seven), Smith (six) and Jerell Reddick (six) had a bevy of rebounds and received a second-quarter jolt from sophomore Jeremiah Howard, who gathered all four of his caroms in the period.