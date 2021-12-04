BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Speedy Spiders take down towering Hickory Ridge

CONCORD – Thirty percent of Concord’s roster accounted for 75 percent of its points as the Spiders led whistle-to-whistle in their 68-51 boys basketball victory on the opening night of the inaugural CabCo Tip-off Classic.
Closing out a slate of four games played at Winkler Middle School Friday, Concord was led by senior Johnakin Franklin’s 18 points. The Spiders also received 17 and 16 points from juniors Brayden Blue and James Smith, respectively.
Franklin scored the game’s first five points on a 3-pointer from the left wing and a fastbreak layup set up by Smith’s defensive rebound and assist. A sweet reverse layup and a short, soft jumper from Blue gave the Spiders an 11-2 advantage halfway through the first quarter.
After Hickory Ridge rallied for six straight points, Concord scored the period’s final eight points, capped by Smith’s 3-ball. The Spiders tacked on six more consecutive points to open the second quarter for a 25-9 edge.
“That was what we wanted to do going into the game,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger, whose team improved to 2-1 overall. “That was in our game plan, we wanted to run them. They’re very big, but I thought we were a lot quicker. We wanted to push that tempo. I felt like if we played that tempo, we’d get off to a good start.”
The Ragin’ Bulls played without 6-foot-8 junior Khareem Thompson but still had a sizeable frontcourt in juniors Lukas Fortune (6-6) and Luke Brigman (6-7) and sophomore Caden Haywood (6-5).
For the game, Hickory Ridge outrebounded Concord 33-27 but 12 Ragin’ Bull rebounds followed their own misses. Despite a rash of second-half turnovers initiated by Hickory Ridge’s comeback attempt, the Spiders mostly protected and shared the ball well.
That was most evident in the first half when Concord players registered assists on eight of their 14 field goals.
“We knew that they liked playing in a halfcourt type of system,” said Franklin, who added three assists and an equal number of steals to his scoring line. “So we wanted to push them because they’re real big. We wanted to get them up and down the court because we knew we could beat them down the court.”
Still, Concord’s post players held their own. Starters Kayin Thompson (seven), Smith (six) and Jerell Reddick (six) had a bevy of rebounds and received a second-quarter jolt from sophomore Jeremiah Howard, who gathered all four of his caroms in the period.
Trailing by as many as 19 before halftime, Hickory Ridge trimmed its deficit to 10 points twice in the third quarter. But Blue’s mid-range jumper and Franklin’s 3-pointer, both from the left wing in a 20-second span, quickly rebuilt Concord’s lead to 45-30.
Another Franklin trey, Howard’s first points – a low-post layup set up by Blue’s nice bounce pass - and Blue’s fastbreak dunk gave the Spiders their biggest lead, 52-30, with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
But Hickory Ridge still had some fight left. When Miles Beard, who had a game-high 20 points, sank two pairs of free throws midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulls trailed 63-49 and had gained some momentum.
“We went away from our offense a little bit,” said Krueger. “We started doing a lot of one-on-one. Our shot selection wasn’t good. We had some costly turnovers … I just kept trying to tell them we have to calm down. We have to do our stuff, not just the one-on-one show.”
Concord slowed Hickory Ridge’s push starting with Blue’s pass from the wing into the high post and forward Justin Garland’s touch pass to Howard for an easy layup. The Bulls went cold over the game’s final three minutes, missing six straight shots before Haywood (six points, game-high 10 rebounds) closed the scoring in the final seconds.
“We’re a pretty young team -- we only have three seniors,” said Scott Fortune, Hickory Ridge’s first-year coach. “We have a lot of room to grow. We’re showing a little bit of immaturity from our leaders. But we have a lot of good-character kids. I think we’ll fight back.”
Today, both teams will be in action at West Cabarrus High on the CabCo Tip-Off Classic’s final day. Hickory Ridge faces Northwest Cabarrus at 4 p.m., while Concord and Mount Pleasant follow at 5:30 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 19 13 22 14 – 68
Hickory Ridge 9 11 14 17 – 51
CONCORD – Thompson 6, Brayden Blue 17, Johnakin Franklin 18, Reddick 2, James Smith 16, Howard 4, Garland 5
HICKORY RIDGE – Miles Beard 20, Fredericks 9, Bishop 5, LaRousa 3, Fortune 2, Haywood 6, Brigman 6