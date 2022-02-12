BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders add fourth straight win to best season since 2015-16

HUNTERSVILLE – The turnaround has been something to behold.

At the end of last year’s regular season, the Concord boys basketball team was wrapping up a six-win campaign that was shortened due to N.C. High School Athletic Association rules on COVID-19.

Fast-forward to this year, and the Spiders’ program has a much different look, feel and – most noticeably – record.

On Friday night, Concord posted its 20th win of the season with a strong performance at Lake Norman Charter that resulted in a 77-66 decision over the Knights.

The win gave the Spiders a 20-7 record overall, which is the most the program has registered since the 2015-16 season, when they were victorious 23 times.

They also have an 11-3 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, giving them their most league wins since that same 2015-16 campaign.

Concord closed this regular season by winning its fourth straight game entering next week’s SPC tournament.

On Friday, James Smith led the way with 21 points, while senior guard Johnakin Franklin followed closely with 19. Junior Brayden Blue had 11 points.