BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders defeat Carson for eighth straight victory

CHINA GROVE – The mission is complete.

Finally.

In a game that was started several weeks ago and then stopped because of the rare power outage in the gymnasium, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Concord boys basketball defeated Carson, 71-56, on Monday night.

It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Spiders, who improved their overall record to 12-2 while improving to 4-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Late last year when the game was halted, the Spiders led the Cougars, 49-38, with 9 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Things weren’t much different on Monday night when the teams reconvened, especially the play of Kayin Thompson and Johnakin Franklin, who sparkled by leading the Spiders with 25 points apiece.

Thompson, a junior forward, added a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals. Franklin, a senior guard, tallied team bests of six assists and four steals.

Brayden Blue, James Smith, Kobe Watts-Williams and Justin Garland had four points each for the Spiders.