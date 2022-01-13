 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders defeat Carson for eighth straight victory
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders defeat Carson for eighth straight victory

The Spiders defeated the Trojans 65-47.

Concord's Kayin Thompson (4), seen in this file photo, had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Carson Monday. 

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CHINA GROVE – The mission is complete.

Finally.

In a game that was started several weeks ago and then stopped because of the rare power outage in the gymnasium, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Concord boys basketball defeated Carson, 71-56, on Monday night.

It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Spiders, who improved their overall record to 12-2 while improving to 4-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Late last year when the game was halted, the Spiders led the Cougars, 49-38, with 9 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Things weren’t much different on Monday night when the teams reconvened, especially the play of Kayin Thompson and Johnakin Franklin, who sparkled by leading the Spiders with 25 points apiece.

Thompson, a junior forward, added a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals. Franklin, a senior guard, tallied team bests of six assists and four steals.

Brayden Blue, James Smith, Kobe Watts-Williams and Justin Garland had four points each for the Spiders.

The Cougars, who saw their record drop to 1-11 overall and 0-4 in league play, were paced by Jay Howard and Mikey Beasley, who each had 12 points. Meanwhile, Cam Burleyson added 10 points for the Rowan County squad

Concord is currently in second place in the conference standings, while Carson is one of three teams – along with East Rowan and South Rowan – that is yet to win a league contest.

The Spiders take the floor again on Tuesday when they travel to Huntersville Lake Norman Charter for another SPC matchup. Carson is slated to visit Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Central Cabarrus on Friday.

