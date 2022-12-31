 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders defeat Trojans in non-conference matchup

01-01 CONCORD-NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Brayden Blue-James Smith combination was lethal once again for the Concord boys basketball team, which took a 57-47 victory over Northwest Cabarrus to take fifth place in the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic Friday afternoon at Tiger Gymnasium.

Smith scored 16 points for the Spiders, while Blue had 14.

Although it was a matchup of two South Piedmont 3A Conference teams, this game didn’t count on the league slate.

Concord is now 7-5 overall, and Northwest Cabarrus is.5-6.

Other scorers for the Spiders included Ty Rushmeyer (11 points). Jerell Reddick (eight), and Jeremiah Howard and Justin Garland (four apiece).

Northwest Cabarrus was led by Jordan Gonder’s 19 points and Henry Forrest, who scored 10 points.

The rest of the Trojans’ points were courtesy of Jackson Forrest (seven points), LeDarrion Menter (five), Justin Gonder (four) and Isaac Woolfolk (two).

Concord travels to South Rowan on Friday, and Northwest Cabarrus visits Carson that same night.

