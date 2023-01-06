BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders down Raiders, win third game in a row

LANDIS – Jeremiah Howard posted his second double-double of the season as the Concord boys basketball team rolled to a 81-32 rout of South Rowan Friday night.

Howard, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, although a lot of Spiders had a hand in this victory, which James Smith – the team’s regular-season scoring leader – missed while battling the flu.

Senior wing Brayden Blue led the team in scoring Friday night, putting up 18 points while also adding a Spiders-best five assists. Also, Ty Rushmeyer had 12 points and Jayden Beyan 10.

Concord moved its record to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan fell to 1-11, 0-4 SPC.

Other scorers for the Spiders were Justin Garland (eight points), Bralen Crowder (seven), Kobe Watts-Williams (four) and Jerell Reddick (three), while Keyon Phillips, Jaden Reid and Cam Burris added two points apiece.

Concord visits Mount Pleasant for a non-conference matchup on Saturday, while the Raiders play host to Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.