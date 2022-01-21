BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders honor Konneh and then blow past Wonders

CONCORD – The night began with a special tribute to a fallen Spider.
It ended with his basketball team paying him the ultimate compliment: dominating a fierce rival in a game that meant nothing but everything all at once.
And that certainly would’ve had Emmanual Konneh flashing that smile that became so popular around Concord High School.
On Thursday, the Concord boys squad routed A.L. Brown, 85-56, in what is now a non-conference game at Rimer Gymnasium.
The Spiders used their speed and shooting to take control from the outset and run away as the game progressed.
And it was literally a team effort.
Eleven different Spiders contributed to the scoring, with senior Johnakin Franklin and junior Brayden Blue leading the way with 22 points apiece. Franklin added five rebounds and three steals, and Blue displayed his marksmanship from the free-throw line, going 6-for-6.
Kayin Thompson carried his share of the load for Concord by registering 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Before tip-off, Concord paid homage to Konneh, who drowned in a Salisbury quarry at age 19 in August 2020. Konneh, also a star goalie on the Concord soccer team, was nicknamed “Bamba” by his basketball teammates and gained popularity in the school’s hallways for his affability and genuine love for the Spiders after moving from his native Liberia.
On the court, Konneh was far from a star, so nights like Thursday, when so many Spiders saw playing time and had what will be some of the most cherished memories of their lives – scoring in THIS game! – would’ve truly been special to him.
The Wonders, in their first season returning to Class 4A, and the 3A Spiders no longer share a conference, but that doesn’t make the times they do battle any less important.
The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders were the favored team on this night, as the Wonders are getting their program on its feet with a new coach – A.L. Brown graduate Jonathan Efird – while also dealing with youth and a hiatus after a bout with COVID-19.
The Spiders didn’t show any pity, though, and they raced to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. The Wonders continued to battle, matching Concord’s 20 points in the second period, but it just wasn’t enough in the end as they suffered their eight consecutive loss.
Senior forward Ja’Lan Chambers was the top scorer for the Wonders, putting up 22 points of his own. Chase Watkins showed range by sinking three 3-pointers and adding 13 points, while Ashnah Lowery had 12 more points.
Concord notched its eighth consecutive victory and pushed its record to 13-2 heading into Tuesday night’s big game against No. 1-ranked Central Cabarrus with a chance to climb into a first-place tie in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
A.L. Brown (1-14 overall) plays host to Lake Norman on Tuesday in a Greater Metro 4 Conference affair.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 7 20 19 10 – 56
Concord 19 20 21 25 – 85
A.L. BROWN – Chase Watkins 13, X. Chambers 8, Ashnah Lowery 12, Ja’Lan Chambers 22, Anthony 1
CONCORD – Aldridge 1, Kayin Thompson 15, Brayden Blue 22, Pulugurtha 2, Johnakin Franklin 22, Watts-Williams 3, Reddick 3, Smith 7, Arellano 2, Howard 4, Garland 4