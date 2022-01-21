BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders honor Konneh and then blow past Wonders

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the court, Konneh was far from a star, so nights like Thursday, when so many Spiders saw playing time and had what will be some of the most cherished memories of their lives – scoring in THIS game! – would’ve truly been special to him.

The Wonders, in their first season returning to Class 4A, and the 3A Spiders no longer share a conference, but that doesn’t make the times they do battle any less important.

The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders were the favored team on this night, as the Wonders are getting their program on its feet with a new coach – A.L. Brown graduate Jonathan Efird – while also dealing with youth and a hiatus after a bout with COVID-19.

The Spiders didn’t show any pity, though, and they raced to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. The Wonders continued to battle, matching Concord’s 20 points in the second period, but it just wasn’t enough in the end as they suffered their eight consecutive loss.

Senior forward Ja’Lan Chambers was the top scorer for the Wonders, putting up 22 points of his own. Chase Watkins showed range by sinking three 3-pointers and adding 13 points, while Ashnah Lowery had 12 more points.