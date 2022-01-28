 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders prove their mettle with crunch-time comeback win over West Rowan
Basketball (45).jpg

James Smith (30), seen in this file photo, had 14 points in Concord's win over West Rowan Thursday night.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Indepenedent Tribune

CONCORD – Late Thursday night, the Concord boys basketball team was close to experiencing something that hadn’t happened all season long.

A losing streak.

After losing to Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Central Cabarrus on Tuesday, the No. 4 Spiders found themselves engaged in a South Piedmont 3A battle with West Rowan that was coming down to the wire.

01-30 KAYIN THOMPSON

Thompson

Instead, the Spiders overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated West Rowan, 68-66, at Rimer Gym.

The game was close throughout, with the Spiders holding a narrow 33-31 advantage at halftime. However, West Rowan motored ahead in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 52-48 lead.

01-30 JUSTIN GARLAND

Garland

That’s when the pendulum of momentum began to swing toward the Spiders, as six different members of the team got into the scoring column over the final eight minutes. The effort was led by senior guard Johnakin Franklin, who scored five of his team-leading 21 points.

Also in the final stanza, James Smith had four of his 14 points, and Kayin Thompson had four of his nine.

Thompson also corralled 14 rebounds and had seven assists and two blocked shots.

Concord improved its record to 14-3 overall and 5-2 in the SPC, with the only league losses coming to Central Cabarrus.

Brayden Blue finished with 13 points, three steals and three blocks on the evening for the Spiders, and Jerell Reddick added seven points. Justin Garland grabbed six rebounds to with two assists and two blocks.

William Givens led West Rowan – which fell to 6-6, 4-3 SPC – with 21 points.

