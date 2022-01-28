BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders prove their mettle with crunch-time comeback win over West Rowan

CONCORD – Late Thursday night, the Concord boys basketball team was close to experiencing something that hadn’t happened all season long.

A losing streak.

After losing to Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Central Cabarrus on Tuesday, the No. 4 Spiders found themselves engaged in a South Piedmont 3A battle with West Rowan that was coming down to the wire.

Instead, the Spiders overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated West Rowan, 68-66, at Rimer Gym.

The game was close throughout, with the Spiders holding a narrow 33-31 advantage at halftime. However, West Rowan motored ahead in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 52-48 lead.

That’s when the pendulum of momentum began to swing toward the Spiders, as six different members of the team got into the scoring column over the final eight minutes. The effort was led by senior guard Johnakin Franklin, who scored five of his team-leading 21 points.

Also in the final stanza, James Smith had four of his 14 points, and Kayin Thompson had four of his nine.

Thompson also corralled 14 rebounds and had seven assists and two blocked shots.