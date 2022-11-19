 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders pull away from 1A Comets

The Spiders ripped the Comets in their home opener.

Brayden Blue (5) with the rebound for Concord against Carolina International School.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Concord boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second quarter, using size and its ability to get to the free-throw line to put away Class 1A Carolina International School, 78-60, in the Spiders’ season-opener at Charles Rimer Gym.

Jerell Reddick (23) goes up to block a shot.

The Class 3A Spiders were powered by Brayden Blue, who scored a game-high 22 points in the first game of his senior season.

James Smith poured in 18 points for Concord, while big men Jeremiah Howard (12 points, seven rebounds) and Justin Garland (11 points, 10 rebounds) did major damage inside.

James Smith (4) drives to the basket.

The Comets (0-4) kept things close in the early going,  getting eight first-quarter points from Rodney Fullenwider and five from Xavier Perry to end the period trailing just 20-16. But the 6-foot-3 Blue scored nine of his points in the second quarter to help the Spiders go into the locker room with a comfortable 42-30 edge.

After that, Carolina International struggled to get back in the game.

Jeremiah Howard (35) goes to the basket for Concord. 

Blue added six assists, five rebounds two steals and two blocks to his totals on the night.

The Comets were paced by Davion Featherston’s 21 points, while Perry finished with 15 and Fullenwider 11.

Davion Featherston drives for a layup.

 The Spiders take the floor on Tuesday in a highly anticipated home game against reigning Class 2A state champion Jay M. Robinson.

Rodney Fullenwider (15) drives by Jeremiah Howard.

Carolina International travels to Class 4A Mint Hill Independence on Monday.

SCORING SUMMARY

CIS               16     14     11     18 – 60

CONCORD    20     22     18     18 – 78

CIS – Xavier Perry 15, Davion Featherston 21, Griffin 3, Power 3, Stitt 1, Jefferson 2, Smalls 2, Rodney Fullenwider 11, Hatch 2

CONCORD – James Smith 18, Brayden Blue 22, Rushmeyer 6, Beyan 3, Redick 6, Jeremiah Howard 12, Justin Garland 11

