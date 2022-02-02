BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders put on another strong display by routing South Rowan

CHINA GROVE – Want yet another sign that the Concord boys basketball team is in the midst of a uber-successful season?

Here you go: On Tuesday night, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders defeated South Rowan on the road, 82-36, to register their fifth win of 40 points or more this season.

The Spiders’ biggest victory this season came in the second week of the season, when they downed Marshville Forest Hills by 51 points.

Tuesday was their second-largest margin of victory, and virtually every Spider on the squad had a helping hand.

Junior Brayden Blue had the hottest hand, and he used it to toss in 23 points and collect eight steals and six rebounds. Johnakin Franklin had 16 points, seven assists and six steals. Jeremiah Howard (12 points and six rebounds) and Justin Garland (10 points) also came through with strong performances.

It was the second time this season that the Spiders had beaten South Rowan by at least 43 points.

Concord upped its record to 15-3 overall, including a 6-2 mark in the SPC, while struggling South Rowan remains the league’s only winless team at 0-17, 0-9.