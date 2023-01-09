BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders speed away from slumping Tigers

MOUNT PLEASANT – The boys basketball matchup between Concord and Mount Pleasant Saturday may have been as much about each team’s mid-season trajectory as the game’s astonishing outcome.

The point differential in the Spiders’ 71-32 non-conference thumping of the Tigers reached an unsettling level by the midway point of the second quarter. And the 55-11 advantage it held at halftime not only meant Concord had scored five times as many points as its opponent but that the entire second half would be played with a merciful running clock.

As winners of four straight, Spiders coach Barrett Krueger is encouraged that his team (9-5 overall) could be in the conversation for a conference championship. But on the other bench, Tigers coach Jody Barbee was wondering how his team (9-7) dropped five of six after a promising 8-2 start to the season.

Concord re-enters the South Piedmont 3A schedule with a home game against Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday and travels to “red hot West Rowan,” in Krueger’s words, on Friday.

“We’re definitely going to have a tall task ahead of us,” added Krueger. “We’ll see after next week how we look, I’m hoping up toward the top. Who knows? Maybe we have a shot, if the ball falls in the basket right for us, to win this conference.”

It was just three weeks ago, as Mount Pleasant battered conference foe Albemarle by nearly 40 points, that the Tigers felt they would make a difference in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A. Home games with North Stanly on Tuesday and Monroe Union Academy on Friday could shape the Tigers’ season.

“We played probably our best game of the year (against Albemarle),” said Barbee. “The ball was being passed around, we were out in transition running. Defensively we were very good. And I have not had that same effort, that same showing, since Christmas break.”

Against Concord, Mount Pleasant held the first lead on a 3-pointer by Colton Scott a half-minute into the game. But consecutive baskets on low-post moves by sizeable junior Jeremiah Howard gave the Spiders the lead for good.

Those points triggered a 13-0 run in which five different Concord players scored. It was nearly equaled by a 10-0 Spiders’ spurt, keyed by Brayden Blue’s seven points, later in the quarter that led to a 26-8 advantage heading to the second period.

“It was really important,” said Blue, who finished with 17 points, four steals and four rebounds. “We needed these past two games (including an 83-32 blowout of South Rowan on Friday) for us to swing that way in the first quarter so we can have that momentum and keep building off of Christmas break.”

Fellow Concord guard James Smith equaled Blue’s 13 first-half points by tallying 10 in the first three minutes of the second quarter, including two 3-pointers. Mount Pleasant was held to a single second-period field goal: a scooping left-handed layup by Easton Leonard, who finished with a team-high nine points.

“(The intensity) was at a high level,” said Smith, who had a game-high 18 points. “I really can’t explain it … When you hit shots and the crowd gets going, it just gives you more energy to play harder.”

The Spiders extended their already-effective man-to-man defense by trapping near midcourt for most of the second quarter, in which they outscored the Tigers 29-3. Mount Pleasant committed 16 turnovers and made just four of 17 field goal attempts in the first half.

Howard and Jerrell Reddick complemented Blue and Smith’s play by each scoring nine points in the first half. Howard, who nailed a 3-pointer in the second quarter, also had a team-high six rebounds. Their outstanding play, along with that of some key reserves, was not lost on Krueger.

“Brayden and James always get the credit, but I know there are three guys who we’ve really been trying to motivate,” said Kreuger. “Because when they play well our team plays very well, and that’s Jeremiah Howard, Justin Garland and Jerrell Reddick.

“The three of them have been kind of inconsistent. But we have a pact right now, the three of them and me: ‘I better see these kinds of (good) things happening in games,’” Krueger said, his voice easing, “or there’s going to be some running in the next day’s practice. And I think they’ve really taken heart to that.”

With the clock running after halftime, Mount Pleasant outscored Concord 21-16 over the final two quarters. Forward Adam Sheperis, the Tigers’ top scorer who got in some early foul trouble, scored all eight of his points in the third quarter on a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws.

NOTE: Mount Pleasant’s all-time leading scorer, Ravon Farris, who graduated in 1995, had his jersey number (00) retired in a ceremony between the girls and boys games. He scored 1,314 points and had 752 rebounds in a three-year career before playing at Western Kentucky University.

Farris was a Tigers’ teammate of current coach Jody Barbee, who graduated one year after Farris. Barbee said Farris is the first boys basketball player, and maybe the first Mount Pleasant athlete in any sport, to have his jersey number retired by the school.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord 26 29 8 8 -- 71

Mount Pleasant 8 3 14 7 -- 32

CONCORD – Watts-Williams 2, James Smith 18, Brayden Blue 17, Rushmeyer 1, Beyan 5, Reid 2, Jerrell Reddick 11, Burris 2, Howard 9, Garland 4.

MOUNT PLEASANT – Leonard 9, Barbee 3, Latney 1, Moose 2, Scott 5, Estep 2, Sheperis 8, Carnes 2.