BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders strike early, then cruise to first-round victory over North Henderson

CONCORD – The Concord boys basketball team established control – and its dominance – early Tuesday night.

Although visiting North Henderson was able to play fairly evenly in the second half, it was much too late for a rally, as the Spiders took a 77-54 victory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Rimer Gym.

The 12th-seeded Spiders (22-5) advance to Thursday’s second round, when they will visit fifth-seeded Greensboro Ben L. Smith at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, coming off a competitive loss to undefeated Central Cabarrus in the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship game, the Spiders looked ready to perform well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And they did.

The Spiders romped to a 13-point lead after the first quarter, and by halftime, their advantage had ballooned to 21 points. From there, even though North Henderson only scored two points fewer than the Spiders in the second half, Concord had already effectively punched its ticket to Round 2.

Senior guard Johnakin Franklin led the Spiders with 21 points, while junior forward Brayden Blue had 19. James Smith added 15 points.