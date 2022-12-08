BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders survive red-hot Cougars in SPC opener

CONCORD – After two tough losses to Class 4A opponents last week, the Concord boys basketball team returned to Class 3A competition and got more than its money’s worth in a narrow 57-54 victory over Carson Tuesday night at Coach Bo Court at Charles E. Rimer Gym.

The Spiders moved their record to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Carson fell to 3-2, 0-1.

Concord had suffered losses to West Cabarrus and Cox Mill in last week’s second annual CabCo Classic.

Brayden Blue paced the Spiders Tuesday with 18 points, and fellow senior James Smith was next with 14. Smith had eight of his points in the key fourth quarter, and Blue put up seven during that same final eight minutes of action.

Jayden Beyan added nine points for the Spiders, and Jeremiah Howard added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jonah Drye led Carson with 19 points, while three different Cougars scored nine points apiece: Mikey Beasley, Emory Taylor and Colin Ball.

The rest of Concord’s scoring was done by Tyvonta Rushmeyer (five points) and Justin Garland (four).

The Spiders play host to East Rowan on Friday.