BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders win a pair on back-to-back nights

CONCORD – Two nights, two big conference wins for the Concord boys basketball team.
On Tuesday, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders survived a close one, defeating West Rowan in Mount Ulla, 66-60. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Concord returned to the friendly confines of Rimer Gym and had an easier go of it, putting a 88-44 beatdown on East Rowan.
The Spiders were led on Tuesday by Brayden Blue’s 23 points, while Johnakin Franklin had 16.
Also, Jeremiah Howard put in 12 points, while Justin Garland added 10 points.
The Spiders’ other scorers were Kayin Thompson with seven points, James Smith with six, Kobe Watts-William with four and Jerell Reddick with two.
Concord held a 38-28 lead against West Rowan at halftime and carried a nine-point advantage into the fourth quarter. But as the game wound down, the Falcons made a charge, however, the Spiders held on for the win.
Things were vastly different on Wednesday.
The Spiders opened the game with intensity and hot shooting and scored at least 20 points in every period except the last, when they had 17 while limiting East Rowan to just five.
Blue stayed hot in this one, too, leading the Spiders with 22 points. Blue, nicknamed “Sky,” scored eight of his points on high-flying slam dunks.
Smith took his positive momentum to a higher level, scoring 20 points.
Franklin also continued his strong play with 14 points, and Thompson contributed 13 points.
Concord’s other scorers against the Mustangs were Howard (six points), Reddick (four), Watts-Williams and Isaiah Walton (three), and Garland (one).
With the back-to-back wins, the Spiders are now 19-4 overall, 10-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Mustangs are 7-13, 4-9.
Concord visits Lake Norman Charter to close the regular season Friday, and East Rowan – which was led by Dylan Valley’s 19 points and Teyachta Harris’ 10 -- plays at West Rowan.