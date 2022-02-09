BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Spiders win a pair on back-to-back nights

CONCORD – Two nights, two big conference wins for the Concord boys basketball team.

On Tuesday, the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders survived a close one, defeating West Rowan in Mount Ulla, 66-60. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Concord returned to the friendly confines of Rimer Gym and had an easier go of it, putting a 88-44 beatdown on East Rowan.

The Spiders were led on Tuesday by Brayden Blue’s 23 points, while Johnakin Franklin had 16.

Also, Jeremiah Howard put in 12 points, while Justin Garland added 10 points.

The Spiders’ other scorers were Kayin Thompson with seven points, James Smith with six, Kobe Watts-William with four and Jerell Reddick with two.

Concord held a 38-28 lead against West Rowan at halftime and carried a nine-point advantage into the fourth quarter. But as the game wound down, the Falcons made a charge, however, the Spiders held on for the win.

Things were vastly different on Wednesday.

The Spiders opened the game with intensity and hot shooting and scored at least 20 points in every period except the last, when they had 17 while limiting East Rowan to just five.