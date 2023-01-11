BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings from Jan. 10

Here’s a look at how the Independent Tribune ranks girls high school basketball teams this week:

(Rankings were compiled prior to the Tuesday, Jan.10 games)

1. Central Cabarrus (16-0)

The Vikings aren’t ranked 45th in the nation for nothing. Everyone knows and talks about the play of guards Jaiden Thompson, Carson Daniel and Chase Daniel, in addition to Gavin Bullock, who’s guard-sized but plays everywhere. But the emergence of junior center D.J. Kent (12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game) gives them another dimension.

2. Cannon (19-5)

The Cougars are coming off a triple-overtime loss to Pebblebrook of Mableton, Georgia, in the Nike Winter Shootout in Greenville, South Carolina, but defeats such as this are bound to happen when you’re playing in national tournaments every week. The Cougars are still in the discussion for being one of the county’s best.

3. Concord Academy (20-4)

The Eagles’ overtime loss to Gaston Christian last Friday was a bit of a surprise to us, as they suffered their first Metrolina Athletic Conference loss of the year. Conference losses last year, of course, didn’t stop the Eagles as they romped to the state title, but clearly opponents are coming for them this season.

4. West Cabarrus (8-3)

The Wolverines had their nine-game winning streak snapped and lost by the biggest margin of the season when they fell to Lake Norman by 28 points last week. It actually was their worst loss since the team’s first season in 2020-21. Things don’t get much easier when they play host to Mooresville Wednesday.

5. Jay M. Robinson (10-5)

The Bulldogs tore through another Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opponent last Friday when they beat Gray Stone Day by 59 points but lost to private school Charlotte Victory Christian by 19 the next night. By the way: Tuesday’s win over South Stanly was the Bulldogs’ 16th conference win in a row.

6. Concord (10-5)

The Spiders enter the Cream of Cabarrus rankings for the first time this season having won their last four outings entering Tuesday, with all but one being by at least 30 points – the other one was a 10-point win over South Piedmont 3A Conference rival Northwest Cabarrus last month. Besides leaders Brayden Blue and James Smith, the Spiders are getting a boost from Jeremiah Howard, Jerell Reddick, Ty Rushmeyer, Jayden Beyan and Justin Garland.