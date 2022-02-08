BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Central Cabarrus (21-0)

Last week: No. 1

The Vikings have already clinched at least a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship, and they can claim it outright Tuesday against China Grove Carson. They’ve won 21 straight games yet, remarkably, still aren’t getting enough respect, as they’re ranked second in MaxPreps.com’s 3A West poll – behind West Charlotte – despite the fact they’re the only undefeated team left. What’s with THAT algorithm?

2. Jay M. Robinson (18-3)

Last week: No. 3

The 2A Bulldogs’ only losses have been to a couple of 4A schools and a private-school team. Other than that, they’ve stomped the yard with the competition, especially in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they’ve already clinched at least a share of the title. Is this the program’s best team since 2016’s 3A state championship squad?

3. Cox Mill (15-6)

Last week: No. 2

