BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
1. Central Cabarrus (21-0)
Last week: No. 1
The Vikings have already clinched at least a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship, and they can claim it outright Tuesday against China Grove Carson. They’ve won 21 straight games yet, remarkably, still aren’t getting enough respect, as they’re ranked second in MaxPreps.com’s 3A West poll – behind West Charlotte – despite the fact they’re the only undefeated team left. What’s with THAT algorithm?
2. Jay M. Robinson (18-3)
Last week: No. 3
The 2A Bulldogs’ only losses have been to a couple of 4A schools and a private-school team. Other than that, they’ve stomped the yard with the competition, especially in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they’ve already clinched at least a share of the title. Is this the program’s best team since 2016’s 3A state championship squad?
3. Cox Mill (15-6)
Last week: No. 2
The Chargers had their seven-game winning streak snapped last week when they fell at Mooresville, but all is not lost. They’re still in a tie for first place in the Greater Metro 4 standings. Also, after the setback at Mooresville, they bounced back to win two in a row. They’re going to be just fine.
4. Concord (17-4)
Last week: No. 4
The Spiders’ loss to Northwest Cabarrus last week was a bit of a surprise, especially since they beat the Trojans by 18 points earlier this season, but there’s no major reason to worry. Concord went out and won its next two games, leaving it in second place in the SPC behind No. 1-ranked Central Cabarrus.
5. Cannon (12-13)
Last week: No. 5
The Cougars answered back-to-back losses with two straight victories last week, and they looked good doing it. They seem to be gaining some momentum as the regular season winds to a close, which is exactly what a team wants to do.
6. Northwest Cabarrus (10-9)
Last week: Not ranked
The Trojans had won three games in a row, including the overtime victory at No. 4 Concord, before Saturday’s close loss to West Rowan. Coach Ricky Moore took over a team that won nary a game last season and made it competitive in the SPC. Baby steps yet major steps.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Mount Pleasant (13-8)