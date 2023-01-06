 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Central Cabarrus rolls past Cox Mill for the victory.

Senior wing Elijah Ford (22) has been a key player for No. 1 Central Cabarrus this season.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Today, we reveal our first Cream of Cabarrus basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season.

As usual, there’ll be much disagreement and debate, and, well, that’ll probably last throughout the year.

By the end of the season, though, The Independent Tribune’s hope is to crown the correct team as Cream of Cabarrus champion.

So here we go:

(RECORDS ENTERING FRIDAY'S GAMES)

1. Central Cabarrus (14-0)

CENTRAL CABARRUS LOGO

The Vikings’ wins haven’t always been pretty, as they were last season, but that has a lot with the quality of opponents they’ve faced. But that tough non-conference slate has less to do with being perfect and more to do with moving from Class 3A state semifinalists to state champions.

2. Cannon (18-4)

03-25 CANNON LOGO

As usual, the Cougars are going to be in the hunt for being the best around, and for this team, that always starts with immense talent, great coaching, and playing one of the toughest schedules around – on a national level. With highly touted junior Austin Swartz leading the way, they could make an argument for being in our No. 1 spot.

3. Concord Academy (19-3)

11-15 CONCORD ACADEMY LOGO

It’s scary how good the Eagles are, really. They have as much talent as anyone in the county, and watch out when they get rolling. It just so happens that two of their three losses have been to Central Cabarrus and Cannon. The third was to the state’s No.2-ranked team, Matthews Carmel Christian.

4. West Cabarrus (9-2)

11-25 WEST CABARRUS LOGO 2

The Wolverines lost their first two games but have now won eight in a row, including taking their own holiday tournament title last week. Currently, they share first place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

5. Jay M. Robinson (8-4)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2

The reigning Class 2A state champions have done like many of the county’s best teams and stepped up their non-conference game to be better by season’s end. Thus far, although the Bulldogs lost to Cannon, they played close games with Concord Academy and Carmel Christian.

6. Hickory Ridge (7-6)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

First-year coach David Broome has his team playing well, and he’s getting contributions from a number of different players. On any night, it can be any guy leading the way for the Bulls.

