BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county:

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Central Cabarrus (17-0)

The Vikings keep on rolling, climbing to 40th in the nation, according to MaxPreps.com. Last week, they moved to 7-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference with a win over Carson, and we don’t expect it to get any harder for them when they face Lake Norman Charter Friday.

2. Cannon (21-5)

The Cougars picked up a pair of victories last week, one in conference play over Charlotte Country Day and another vs. East Meck in the Carmel MLK Showcase. There are a lot of big names on this team, but none more important than gritty sophomore guard Jaylen Claggett, who just gets it done on both ends. Consummate glue guy.

3. Concord Academy (21-5)

The Eagles went 1-1 last week, with the loss coming to a really good Indian Land team. Senior point guard JJ Moore and senior forward forward Avion Pinner have been special, and they’ll need to keep that going as the Eagles fight for a Metrolina Athletic Conference title. But they’ll need help, too.

4. West Cabarrus (10-4)

The Wolverines had a big Greater Metro 4 win over Mooresville last week but then stepped out of conference and lost to a strong Winston-Salem Mount Tabor squad by 26 points on the road. Things should go better when they face South Iredell Friday, and expect Gianni Vines and Trey Minard to lead the way.

5. Jay M. Robinson (11-6)

The Bulldogs picked up two league wins before suffering a close loss to loaded United Faith Christian. But that doesn’t hurt their bid for another league title – or another state title. It actually might only strengthen it.

6. Cox Mill (11-7)

The Chargers make their 2023 debut in the Cream of Cabarrus, replacing Concord. It has nothing to do with the Spiders – or Hickory Ridge, which held this spot before – but everything to do with how the Chargers are playing since they’re almost completely healthy. A win over the GMC’s top team, Lake Norman, showed us all we needed to see. And so did D.J. Boyce’s eight 3-pointers, which broke the great Matt Morgan’s school record. Heady stuff.