The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county:

(Records entering Friday’s games)

1. Central Cabarrus (23-0)

The Vikings’ third straight South Piedmont 3A title was secured last week. Now, they’re playing for pride and perfection. Both are possible for a squad that’s ranked 23rd nationally and had only Friday’s home game against Central Cabarrus left on its regular-season schedule.

2. Cannon (27-6)

Entering Friday’s game against Providence Day, the Cougars had clinched conference title in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. The scholarship offers keep pouring for several individual Cougars, but right now, it’s all about another team state title.

3. Concord Academy (27-6)

The Eagles finished up the regular season last week, and now they begin the postseason. The Eagles won a private-school state title last year, but they return just one starter: Winthrop signee Noah Van Bibber. The others are not only new as starters but new to the school. Yet they’ve still got the talent to win it all again.

4. Jay M. Robinson (17-6)

Speaking of defending state champions, the Bulldogs begin a back-to-back bid of their own in a few weeks. The Bulldogs secured their second straight Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title on Tuesday, when what was a red-hot Mount Pleasant team lost its second YVC game of the season. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a YVC game in its two years of existence.

5. Hickory Ridge (14-7)

The Bulls have won seven of their last eight games, losing only to Greater Metro 4 Conference champ Lake Norman, and have picked up steam as the season has progressed after losses to Cabarrus County teams Concord and West Cabarrus. The Bulls have several players who go hard and will develop, but junior Miles Beard is a straight baller already. And players like that always give you a chance.

6. Cox Mill (15-8)

The Chargers have won nine of their last 11 games, and the highlight was being the only GMC team to beat Lake Norman. Are the Chargers heating up at just the right time now that everyone is healthy? Be on the lookout.