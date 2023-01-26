BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county:

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Central Cabarrus (19-0)

We’ll admit the South Piedmont 3A Conference hasn’t been very good this year. But not only have the Vikings dominated their league, they’ve outplayed teams from other leagues, too, including several private schools that recruit. Nineteen straight wins is remarkable, no matter whom you’re facing, and so is being the 30th-ranked team in America.

2. Cannon (23-6)

The Cougars had a five-game winning streak snapped when they lost to Charlotte Latin Tuesday and are tied with the Hawks for first place in their conference. Thing is, Cannon’s so talented it can still win the league championship – and more.

3. Concord Academy (25-5)

This probably sounds crazy because most teams would kill for it, but the Eagles haven’t won a conference title since the 2019-20 season. That’s not all bad because they’ve actually won a state crown since then. The better news, though, is the winners of four in a row are just a few victories away from securing the Metrolina Athletic Conference championship.

4. Jay M. Robinson (13-6)

The Bulldogs have lost to just one public school all season – Class 4A West Charlotte. The other four were to private-school powerhouses. In their final season in Class 2A, the Bulldogs truly are looking primed for a second straight state championship run.

5. Cox Mill (13-7)

The Chargers are starting to resemble the squad that won the Greater Metro 4 Conference title last season. And although they’re in fourth place, they’ve given themselves a chance to rally and tie for the championship this year. The quartet of Langston Boyd, D.J. Boyce, Sean Dunn and Titus Ivy is lethal, and Kendall Harris, Jace Ramirez and Micah Bright are get-’er-done guys you want on your team.

6. (tie) West Cabarrus (11-5)

The Wolverines drop two spots after Tuesday’s loss to Cox Mill, but they, too, remain in the GMC title hunt. Senior Trey Minard has been on fire lately, having broken the program’s single-game scoring record (41 points) last week.

6. (tie) Hickory Ridge (12-6)

The Bulls have won five in a row and hold down second place in the GMC a year after winning just eight games. Hickory Ridge has shown poise under pressure, finding a way to win close games and is a legitimate threat to compete for the GMC title.