BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

4. Concord (12-2)

Last week: No. 4

The hard-charging Spiders have won three games since last week – beating Carson, South Rowan and surprising Northwest Cabarrus – by an average of 25 points per outing. The interesting thing is that they’ve also recently gotten back some pieces that were missing earlier in the season, so they will only grow stronger.

5. Cannon (7-9)

Last week: No. 5

The Cougars have had an extended break. They weren’t scheduled to play their first game of 2022 until Tuesday, when they traveled to Charlotte Providence Day hoping to get a good start to defending the league championship they’ve won the past two years. Protecting those back-to-back state titles also remains in play.

6. West Cabarrus (7-8)

Last week: No. 6

The Wolverines split two games last week, first getting a crucial conference win over A.L. Brown and then losing by single digits to a really good Mooresville team, which has a 12-1 record. The thing is, we didn’t think the Wolverines played to their potential in either game. It will take more to threaten in the GMC. Much more.