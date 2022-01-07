BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

4. CONCORD (10-2)

These Spiders are real. We don’t quite know if their next matchup with the top-ranked Vikings, on Jan. 25, will be closer than the 30-point margin that took place earlier this season, but the rest of the SPC – and Class 3A, for that matter – may be in some trouble. The best way to describe this year’s Spiders is “relentless.” From opening tip-off, they get after it, and they barely look tired afterward.

5. CANNON (7-9)

Don’t let the sub-.500 record fool you. The two-time – did we say, “two-time”? – defending private-school state champions are solid and have a lot to prove this season, especially after losing 7-foot Duke commit Christian Reeves to Oak Hill Academy. And in all likelihood, they will. The Cougars still have arguably the county’s best player in senior DJ Nix and cast of young, talented athletes around him. They will always have a puncher’s chance.

6. WEST CABARRUS (7-7)