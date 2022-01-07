BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Editor’s note: Concord Academy is not included in the rankings this year because it uses fifth-year players.
(Records going into Thursday’s games)
1. CENTRAL CABARRUS (14-0)
Putting the Vikings in the top spot right now wasn’t all that difficult. Currently the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, according to MaxPreps.com, they’re defeating opponents by more than 33 points per game. And although it’s still early, they’re demolishing the South Piedmont 3A Conference much like Hickory Ridge owned the Greater Metro 4 in football this season – with authority. Definitely a team to watch to be getting sized for rings.
2. JAY M. ROBINSON (11-2)
When you attend a Bulldogs game, try not to sit in the gym’s middle sections because you’ll leave with a sore neck, what with all the speed they use going from one end of the court to the other. Watching the skilled, third-ranked team in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps.com, in action is like watching the Williams sisters play a tennis match.
3. COX MILL (8-5)
The Chargers might have the most losses among teams in the top three, but they don’t have any bad losses –at all. They have played an extremely tough schedule – featuring MaxPreps No. 2 Weddington and No. 15 Charlotte Ardrey Kell as well as perennial private-school contenders Wilson Greenfield and Gaston Day – and will be even better for it. They also sit atop the GMC with a perfect record in league games.
4. CONCORD (10-2)
These Spiders are real. We don’t quite know if their next matchup with the top-ranked Vikings, on Jan. 25, will be closer than the 30-point margin that took place earlier this season, but the rest of the SPC – and Class 3A, for that matter – may be in some trouble. The best way to describe this year’s Spiders is “relentless.” From opening tip-off, they get after it, and they barely look tired afterward.
5. CANNON (7-9)
Don’t let the sub-.500 record fool you. The two-time – did we say, “two-time”? – defending private-school state champions are solid and have a lot to prove this season, especially after losing 7-foot Duke commit Christian Reeves to Oak Hill Academy. And in all likelihood, they will. The Cougars still have arguably the county’s best player in senior DJ Nix and cast of young, talented athletes around him. They will always have a puncher’s chance.
6. WEST CABARRUS (7-7)
The Wolverines can run hot and cold at times, but there’s no denying their talent and potential. They fill the court with athletes who can play and defend multiple positions, and they’ve only gotten better after facing some pretty tough 4A competition before the holiday break. There’s no telling how good this team, which is currently second in the GMC, can be.