BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

4. Concord (12-2)

Last week: No. 4

The Spiders haven’t played in more than a week, so we’ll see how such a hiatus in the middle of the season affects them when they play host to archrival A.L. Brown, a Class 4A team, on Thursday night. They did pretty well in their only other matchup with a 4A squad, beating Hickory Ridge by 17 points. But when it comes to heated rivalries … well, you know.

5. Cannon (8-11)

Last week: No. 5

The Cougars’ daunting schedule just keeps catching up with them, as they’re playing good ball but not winning at the rate they’ve become accustomed to over the past few seasons. They went 1-2 last week, with tough losses to always-threatening Charlotte Christian and undefeated Weddington (16-0) by a combined eight points. We believe the breakthrough is coming for the Cougars.

6. Mount Pleasant (10-6)

Last week: Not ranked