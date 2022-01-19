BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

1. Central Cabarrus (16-0)
Last week: No. 1
The winning streak is up to 16 games – and counting. And for as good as the Vikings have been against everybody this season, they’ve been even better in league play, winning South Piedmont 3A Conference contests by an average of 44 points per game. Coach Jim Baker’s bunch is a problem, both for scoreboards and opponents.
2. Cox Mill (10-5)
Last week: No. 2
The Chargers are the leaders of the Greater Metro 4 Conference pack, and they look every bit the part. They can shoot, they can defend, and coach Ty Johnson substitutes his players in waves to complete the task – without a drop-off. Last week, the Chargers beat an improving Hickory Ridge team by 19 points, but they face a tough task Friday when they travel to GMC No. 2 Mooresville.
3. Jay M. Robinson (12-2)
Last week: No. 3
The Bulldogs are not so quietly tearing through the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, holding first place with a 4-0 league record. The Class 2A squad has also won seven straight games, which includes victories over a couple of 4A teams – Cornelius Hough and Lake Norman. Can YVC-second-place Mount Pleasant break up the Bulldogs’ run Thursday?
4. Concord (12-2)
Last week: No. 4
The Spiders haven’t played in more than a week, so we’ll see how such a hiatus in the middle of the season affects them when they play host to archrival A.L. Brown, a Class 4A team, on Thursday night. They did pretty well in their only other matchup with a 4A squad, beating Hickory Ridge by 17 points. But when it comes to heated rivalries … well, you know.
5. Cannon (8-11)
Last week: No. 5
The Cougars’ daunting schedule just keeps catching up with them, as they’re playing good ball but not winning at the rate they’ve become accustomed to over the past few seasons. They went 1-2 last week, with tough losses to always-threatening Charlotte Christian and undefeated Weddington (16-0) by a combined eight points. We believe the breakthrough is coming for the Cougars.
6. Mount Pleasant (10-6)
Last week: Not ranked
Of the Class 2A Tigers’ six losses, only one has come against a team of similar size: fellow YVC member North Stanly, with whom they share second place in the league standings. Hence, the Tigers make their season debut in the rankings this week, but they start out with their second-biggest challenge of the year, behind No. 1 Central Cabarrus: No. 2 Jay M. Robinson on Thursday.