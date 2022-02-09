 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Third-quarter surge helps Tigers take down Union Academy
0 Comments

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Third-quarter surge helps Tigers take down Union Academy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09-19 MOUNT PLEASANT-UNION ACADEMY LOGO (2)

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a big third-quarter surge and eventually pulled away from Monroe Union Academy, 69-52, Tuesday on the Tigers’ home court.

11-24 JADON CARNES

Carnes

Jadon Carnes led the charge for the Tigers by scoring a team-high 15 points.

Mount Pleasant had three other double-digit scorers, however, as Easton Leonard put in 13 points, Bo Barbee 11 and Lawson Little 10.

12-17 EASTON LEONARD

Leonard

Mount Pleasant’s other scorers included Colton Scott (five points), Adam Sheperis (four), and Jack Pruitt and Brennen Jones (two each).

The Tigers held a slim 25-22 lead at halftime, but scored 25 points alone in the third period, while the Cardinals managed 16. The Tigers played well in the fourth quarter to walk away with the win.

02-08 BO BARBEE

Bo Barbee

Mount Pleasant improved its overall record to 14-8 while standing at 8-3 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

Union Academy’s record is 5-18, 3-8 YVC, and the Cardinals play host to North Stanly on Friday. The Tigers conclude the regular season that same night when they travel to Cream of Cabarrus No. 2-ranked Jay M. Robinson.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts