BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Third-quarter surge helps Tigers take down Union Academy

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a big third-quarter surge and eventually pulled away from Monroe Union Academy, 69-52, Tuesday on the Tigers’ home court.

Jadon Carnes led the charge for the Tigers by scoring a team-high 15 points.

Mount Pleasant had three other double-digit scorers, however, as Easton Leonard put in 13 points, Bo Barbee 11 and Lawson Little 10.

Mount Pleasant’s other scorers included Colton Scott (five points), Adam Sheperis (four), and Jack Pruitt and Brennen Jones (two each).

The Tigers held a slim 25-22 lead at halftime, but scored 25 points alone in the third period, while the Cardinals managed 16. The Tigers played well in the fourth quarter to walk away with the win.

Mount Pleasant improved its overall record to 14-8 while standing at 8-3 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

Union Academy’s record is 5-18, 3-8 YVC, and the Cardinals play host to North Stanly on Friday. The Tigers conclude the regular season that same night when they travel to Cream of Cabarrus No. 2-ranked Jay M. Robinson.