BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Third-ranked Bulldogs easily handle No. 6 Tigers for eighth straight win

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team played hard the entire game.
The Tigers dove after loose balls, unselfishly worked the ball around the court when they had opportunities, and had a whopping 10 members of the team reach the scoring column.
And still it wasn’t enough for what Jay M. Robinson brought to the table.
In a game featuring Cream of Cabarrus-ranked teams, the No. 3 Bulldogs showed there is a tremendous chasm between the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference’s first- and third-place programs, as they routed the No. 6 Tigers, 88-47, on Thursday night.
It also was Jay M. Robinson’s eighth consecutive victory, helping them maintain their hold on first place in the YVC. The Bulldogs improved to 13-2 and 5-0 in conference play.
The Bulldogs provided plenty of offensive sparks, as they surpassed their season average of 81 points per game. However, they also played quick-footed, busy-hands defense, collecting steals with their full-court pressure and limiting Mount Pleasant to its second-lowest scoring output of the year.
Jay M. Robinson’s scoring parade was led by junior forward Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs, who tallied a game-best 19 points. Hobbs’ effort paced four Bulldogs in double figures, as Jaylen Jackson had 11 points, and Simarion Hughes and Zi’Kei Wheeler added 10 apiece.
The Bulldogs were let loose with bad intentions early, as they exploded for 31 points in the first quarter, which ended with them holding a commanding 20-point lead. The Tigers wouldn’t get much closer for the rest of the night.
The game officially fell into the 40-point “mercy rule” category when Terrell Parker converted a three-point play, putting the Bulldogs out in front, 83-42, with four minutes left in the contest.
Although several players contributed, senior forward Jadon Carnes led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Easton Leonard and Lawson Little added six apiece. Mount Pleasant was without one of its top players, senior Brady Duke.
Jay M. Robinson was scheduled to travel to North Stanly Friday. Mount Pleasant – which slid to 10-7, 4-2 YVC – was slated to visit Gray Stone Day, also on Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 31 23 16 18 – 88
Mount Pleasant 11 14 10 12 – 47
JAY M. ROBINSON – Simarion Hughes 10, Zi’kei Wheeler 10, Jaylen Jackson 11, Brooks 8, Camp 4, Roseman 8, Parker 7, Gray 7, Jordan 4, Daevin Hobbs 19