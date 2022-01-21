BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Third-ranked Bulldogs easily handle No. 6 Tigers for eighth straight win

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team played hard the entire game.

The Tigers dove after loose balls, unselfishly worked the ball around the court when they had opportunities, and had a whopping 10 members of the team reach the scoring column.

And still it wasn’t enough for what Jay M. Robinson brought to the table.

In a game featuring Cream of Cabarrus-ranked teams, the No. 3 Bulldogs showed there is a tremendous chasm between the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference’s first- and third-place programs, as they routed the No. 6 Tigers, 88-47, on Thursday night.

It also was Jay M. Robinson’s eighth consecutive victory, helping them maintain their hold on first place in the YVC. The Bulldogs improved to 13-2 and 5-0 in conference play.

The Bulldogs provided plenty of offensive sparks, as they surpassed their season average of 81 points per game. However, they also played quick-footed, busy-hands defense, collecting steals with their full-court pressure and limiting Mount Pleasant to its second-lowest scoring output of the year.