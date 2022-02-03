BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thompson leads the way for Concord against Lake Norman Charter

CONCORD – The Concord boys basketball team picked up its third straight win, defeating Lake Norman Charter, 70-47, Wednesday night at Rimer Gym.

Kayin Thompson was the top scorer for the Spiders, as the 6-foot-4 forward finished with 23 points and had five rebounds and four assists to go with them.

The Spiders improved to 16-3 and are 7-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Lake Norman Charter fell to 8-7, 5-4 in the SPC.

Concord’s other double-digit scorers included Brayden Blue (11 points) and Johnakin Franklin (10).

The Spiders were playing their second game in as many nights, coming off a win over South Rowan, and also had help from Jeremiah Howard (nine points), James Smith (seven), Jerell Reddick (six) and Justin Garland (four).

Lake Norman Charter’s leading scorer was Owen Lay, who had 16 points, while Nio Espinoza had 10.

Concord plays host to Northwest Cabarrus on Friday, and Lake Norman Charter visits South Rowan that same night.