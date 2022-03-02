 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thompson’s career night leads the way as Vikings soar over Jets
  • Updated
Central Cabarrus playoffs (39).jpg

Jaiden Thompson (3) makes a move for two of his 37 points Tuesday. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led them to an 89-47 victory over Enka on Tuesday night at Coach Mason Court.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (5).jpg

Chase Daniel (4) lays one up. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

The Vikings (30-0) struggled early to hit shots from the outside.

That is, of course, every Viking except Thompson.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (8).jpg

Adriel Miller (14) Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

As his teammates around him could not seem to get the ball to fall through the basket, Thompson – and junior guard and team captain – carried the load for the Vikings.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (17).jpg

Gavin Bullock (30) looks to pass. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

Thompson poured in 20 first-half points to give his team a 37-23 lead over the Jets (25-5) at halftime.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (19).jpg

Jay'kwon Diaz-Cruz (20) shoots under pressure. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

“He was on fire,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said of Thompson’s first half. “(The Jets) were running a point-drop zone, and they were daring Jaiden to shoot it. He kept backing up and kept making (the shots). He needed this one tonight.”

Baker explained that Thompson had been in a bit of a shooting slump going into Tuesday’s action. That slump swiftly met its end against the Jets.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (40).jpg

Jaiden Thompson (3) takes flight. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

“I feel great,” Thompson said after the stellar performance. “(The feelings are) unspeakable. What a great game.”

Thompson said he realized Tuesday’s game would be a good one for him while the starting lineup was announced. From the tip, he felt confident in what he could do.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (25).jpg

Carson Daniel (24) battles on defense. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

And the timing could not have been more perfect.

Twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniel – whom many in Cabarrus County are used to seeing light up the scoreboard – struggled to find their way early on.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (31).jpg

Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker talks to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

The brothers finished the first half with only six combined points, as their outside shots failed to fall, much like the other Vikings sans Thompson.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (58).jpg

Emerson Baker (42) looks for his team mate. Joan Moore/Special to The Indpendent Tribune

“It was crucial for me to hit those shots early,” Thompson said. “I just had to be calm and lead the team.”

As Thompson was leading the way, Baker’s message to the rest of the team was simple: stay the course.

“We tell them to keep shooting,” Baker said. “You are going to miss some early because you are so jacked up. The game is like the ocean: The tides roll in and roll back out. There are runs in games, and you just have to make sure that run does not roll over you.”

As the second half began, some shots started falling for the Vikings. However, the Jets stood toe-to-toe in the third quarter, losing the quarter by just two points.

Central Cabarrus playoffs (57).jpg

Gavin Bullock (30) and Chase Daniel (4) and Carson Daniel celebrate the win. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

Much of the Jets’ third-quarter success came from Jacob Tiller, who led his team with 17 points.

The fourth quarter was when the Vikings pulled away, as they outscored the Jets 33-7 in the period to seal the win.

The second-seeded Vikings head to the 3A semifinals and face eighth-seeded West Charlotte on Saturday.

The Lions are 20-9 with an 8-4 record in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference.

SCORING SUMMARY

Enka                      12     11     17     7   -- 47

Central Cabarrus     18     19     19     33 -- 89

ENKA – Tiller 17, Clinkscales-King 13, Williams 10, Crook 4, Adair 3

CENTRAL CABARRUS – JaidenThompson 37, Chase Daniel 18, Gavin Bullock 13, Carson Daniel 8, Diaz-Cruz 6, Ford 3, Murray 2, Miller 2

 

 

