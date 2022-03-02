BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thompson’s career night leads the way as Vikings soar over Jets

Thompson said he realized Tuesday’s game would be a good one for him while the starting lineup was announced. From the tip, he felt confident in what he could do.

And the timing could not have been more perfect.

Twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniel – whom many in Cabarrus County are used to seeing light up the scoreboard – struggled to find their way early on.

The brothers finished the first half with only six combined points, as their outside shots failed to fall, much like the other Vikings sans Thompson.

“It was crucial for me to hit those shots early,” Thompson said. “I just had to be calm and lead the team.”

As Thompson was leading the way, Baker’s message to the rest of the team was simple: stay the course.

“We tell them to keep shooting,” Baker said. “You are going to miss some early because you are so jacked up. The game is like the ocean: The tides roll in and roll back out. There are runs in games, and you just have to make sure that run does not roll over you.”