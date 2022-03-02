BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thompson’s career night leads the way as Vikings soar over Jets

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led them to an 89-47 victory over Enka on Tuesday night at Coach Mason Court.
The Vikings (30-0) struggled early to hit shots from the outside.
That is, of course, every Viking except Thompson.
As his teammates around him could not seem to get the ball to fall through the basket, Thompson – and junior guard and team captain – carried the load for the Vikings.
Thompson poured in 20 first-half points to give his team a 37-23 lead over the Jets (25-5) at halftime.
“He was on fire,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said of Thompson’s first half. “(The Jets) were running a point-drop zone, and they were daring Jaiden to shoot it. He kept backing up and kept making (the shots). He needed this one tonight.”
Baker explained that Thompson had been in a bit of a shooting slump going into Tuesday’s action. That slump swiftly met its end against the Jets.
“I feel great,” Thompson said after the stellar performance. “(The feelings are) unspeakable. What a great game.”
Thompson said he realized Tuesday’s game would be a good one for him while the starting lineup was announced. From the tip, he felt confident in what he could do.
And the timing could not have been more perfect.
Twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniel – whom many in Cabarrus County are used to seeing light up the scoreboard – struggled to find their way early on.
The brothers finished the first half with only six combined points, as their outside shots failed to fall, much like the other Vikings sans Thompson.
“It was crucial for me to hit those shots early,” Thompson said. “I just had to be calm and lead the team.”
As Thompson was leading the way, Baker’s message to the rest of the team was simple: stay the course.
“We tell them to keep shooting,” Baker said. “You are going to miss some early because you are so jacked up. The game is like the ocean: The tides roll in and roll back out. There are runs in games, and you just have to make sure that run does not roll over you.”
As the second half began, some shots started falling for the Vikings. However, the Jets stood toe-to-toe in the third quarter, losing the quarter by just two points.
Much of the Jets’ third-quarter success came from Jacob Tiller, who led his team with 17 points.
The fourth quarter was when the Vikings pulled away, as they outscored the Jets 33-7 in the period to seal the win.
The second-seeded Vikings head to the 3A semifinals and face eighth-seeded West Charlotte on Saturday.
The Lions are 20-9 with an 8-4 record in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference.
SCORING SUMMARY
Enka 12 11 17 7 -- 47
Central Cabarrus 18 19 19 33 -- 89
ENKA – Tiller 17, Clinkscales-King 13, Williams 10, Crook 4, Adair 3
CENTRAL CABARRUS – JaidenThompson 37, Chase Daniel 18, Gavin Bullock 13, Carson Daniel 8, Diaz-Cruz 6, Ford 3, Murray 2, Miller 2