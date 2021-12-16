BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers catch a break and then zip past Colts

MOUNT PLEASANT – After losing almost all of a 15-point lead by the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team was seemingly at a juncture where calling a timeout was imminent.
The Tigers were issued exactly what they needed to pull out a 65-57 non-conference victory over visiting West Stanly Wednesday, but it wasn’t their coach, Jody Barbee, who ordered up the stoppage of play with three minutes, 25 seconds left in the game; it was Colts coach John Thompson.
West Stanly had just scored 11 straight points to pull to within 52-49, but it was Mount Pleasant that came out of the timeout with a buzz.
The Tigers inbounded the ball and exhibited a patience on offense they lacked during the Colts’ preceding hot streak. Junior guard Easton Leonard was inspired to splash an 18-foot jumper from the right wing, which was followed by a back-door-cut layup by Jadon Carnes and a make by Leonard on the front shot of a one-and-one trip to the free throw line.
Suddenly, Mount Pleasant (6-1 overall) had a 57-49 advantage with 1:48 to go, which was enough separation to preserve its second win in as many nights and third in a row.
“I think we were taking some really errant shots,” said Barbee of his team’s fourth-quarter drought. “The system we run is you have to be patient to wait on those cuts. If we wait on those cuts, we’ll get easy layups. We were jacking up 3’s in that offense that weren’t very good shots …”
Leonard came up big at different points of the fourth quarter, including in the opening minute when he made two free throws and a one-handed shot in the lane after a spin move that completed a drive from the top of the key.
During the Tigers’ momentum shifting five-point spurt, Leonard dropped to the floor to secure a defensive rebound, which led to his point at the free throw line. Over the final 46 seconds, he made four free throws to complete an 11-point quarter.
“We just wanted to stay strong even though we started off the fourth quarter kind of slow,” said Leonard, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. “We just kept fighting, and we got ‘em.”
It was a 9-0 run to close the third quarter that gave Mount Pleasant its double-digit lead entering the final period. The stretch started with a Bo Barbee driving layup from the left side and continued two possessions later when Barbee passed out of heavy defensive pressure in the left corner.
The ball reached Carnes at the free throw line, and his touch pass to the low block found Lawson Little for an easy layup. After Duke's deep off-the-dribble jumper, the defender on Tigers’ guard Colton Scott practically begged him to shoot by playing off him. The junior reacted with a 3-pointer from the right wing, which were the only points scored off the bench by either team.
Mount Pleasant never trailed in the second half, a lead it held for good since the 3:49 mark of the second quarter when guard Brady Duke sank two technical foul shots. Duke was instrumental in helping the Tigers keep the score close in the first half when West Stanly (5-3 overall) was playing its best basketball.
The Colts led by as many as six (15-9) in the first quarter, but that’s when Duke caught fire. His 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:09 remaining were the last points of the opening period.
Duke, who scored a game-high 26, registered a trio of 3’s in the second quarter, completing an 18-point half.
“My teammates were just getting me the ball, and I was hitting open shots,” said Duke, a senior. “I thought we were really moving the ball well, especially when they went to that zone. We were just getting open looks for everyone.”
Point guard Matthew Parker and post player Charlie Carpenter were West Stanly’s most productive players. Parker had a team-best 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and shared a team-rebounding high of 10 with Carpenter, who scored 16 points.
Carnes led both teams with 15 rebounds. Bo Barbee led the Tigers with five assists, including helpers on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter.
The Tigers, who have a 2-0 conference record, return to Yadkin Valley 1A/2A play Friday when they host Albemarle. West Stanly, a former conference rival of Mount Pleasant, plays at Montgomery Central on Thursday.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Stanly 15 11 9 22 -- 57
Mount Pleasant 12 19 17 17 -- 65
WEST STANLY – Matthew Parker 20, Nahrgang 6, Charlie Carpenter 16, Ball 6, Barbee 9
MOUNT PLEASANT – Easton Leonard 19, Barbee 5, Brady Duke 26, Scott 3, Carnes 9, Little 3.