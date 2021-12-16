BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers catch a break and then zip past Colts

MOUNT PLEASANT – After losing almost all of a 15-point lead by the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team was seemingly at a juncture where calling a timeout was imminent.

The Tigers were issued exactly what they needed to pull out a 65-57 non-conference victory over visiting West Stanly Wednesday, but it wasn’t their coach, Jody Barbee, who ordered up the stoppage of play with three minutes, 25 seconds left in the game; it was Colts coach John Thompson.

West Stanly had just scored 11 straight points to pull to within 52-49, but it was Mount Pleasant that came out of the timeout with a buzz.

The Tigers inbounded the ball and exhibited a patience on offense they lacked during the Colts’ preceding hot streak. Junior guard Easton Leonard was inspired to splash an 18-foot jumper from the right wing, which was followed by a back-door-cut layup by Jadon Carnes and a make by Leonard on the front shot of a one-and-one trip to the free throw line.

Suddenly, Mount Pleasant (6-1 overall) had a 57-49 advantage with 1:48 to go, which was enough separation to preserve its second win in as many nights and third in a row.