BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC

  • Updated
12-19 LAWSON LITTLE

Lawson Little, seen in this file photo, posted a double-double in Mount Pleasant's win over Albemarle Friday night.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a balanced effort to dispatch Albemarle, 68-61, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup on the Tigers’ home floor Friday night.

The Tigers were led in both scoring and rebounding by senior Brady Duke, who tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Mount Pleasant team also had strong contributions from Jadon Carnes (16 points and 10 rebounds), Lawson Little (10 points and 12 rebounds) and Bo Barbee 10 points.

Adam Sheperis added eight points and Colton Scott five for Mount Pleasant, which improved its record to 7-1 overall and remained undefeated in the YVC with a 3-0 mark.

It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive victory.

