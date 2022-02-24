BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings calm the Storm and easily keep title dreams alive

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team kept its perfect season alive in dominating fashion, handling Belmont Stuart Cramer at Coach Mason Court by a score of 91-38 in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The second-seeded Vikings, who won their 28th consecutive game, took control of the game early and never looked back.
The 15th-seeded Storm (20-7) felt the pressure from Central Cabarrus’ full-court defense and wasn’t unable to find any rhythm as its season came to a close.
Most notably, Cramer’s leading scorer for the season – Will Kelly – was held to 15 points. That is right around half of his per-game average this season.
“Watching Stuart Cramer on tape, I thought they looked like a pretty good basketball team,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said. “I was surprised how well we jumped on them out of the gate.”
For the Vikings (28-0), the difference-maker, according to Baker, was their 3-point shooting.
They made four 3-pointers in the first quarter, which Baker says went a long way in helping the team take control.
“In the first half, we lit it up,” Baker said. “All five of our players can shoot the ball. We started making shots, and you could see that (the Storm was) rushing at us, and we were going by them.”
This elite shooting is a weapon in the Vikings’ arsenal that has come along as the season has progressed, in Baker’s eyes. He believes it is a factor that will greatly increase their chances to bring home the 3A title.
“Early in the year, we were not shooting (3-pointers) well,” Baker said. “We could shoot it really well in practice but not in games. At some point, I realized if we could shoot 35 to 40 percent from 3, we are going to be very hard to beat.”
The Vikings were led in scoring by the Daniel twins, Carson and Chase, a pair of heady guards.
Carson finished with 26 points, while Chase finished with 18.
The standout sophomores have taken Cabarrus County by storm with their play this season, and they are just one of many reasons why Baker oozes with excitement about his team’s potential.
“The kids just play so well together,” Baker said. “They are great kids. They are having fun. They are easy to coach, and they will flat get after you.”
Baker says that despite the Vikings’ perfect record this season, it is important for them to stay hungry and not get complacent if they want to win the state championship.
They will have another test Saturday when they play host to seventh-seeded Franklin in the third round.
The Panthers are 22-4 overall and have won 13 in a row.
One win streak will end, while another dream stays alive when the Vikings and Panthers clash Saturday evening.
SCORING SUMMARY
Stuart Cramer 11 9 8 10 -- 38
Central Cabarrus 31 37 8 15 -- 91
BELMONT STUART CRAMER – Kelly 15, Rocquemore 6, Verdezas 4, Sloan 3, Craig 3, Gregg 3, Hill 2, Joyner 2
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Carson Daniel 26, Chase Daniel 18, Thompson 17, Ford 11, Bullock 8, Kent 5, Diaz-Cruz 2, Murray 2, Johnson 2