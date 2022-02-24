BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings calm the Storm and easily keep title dreams alive

This elite shooting is a weapon in the Vikings’ arsenal that has come along as the season has progressed, in Baker’s eyes. He believes it is a factor that will greatly increase their chances to bring home the 3A title.

“Early in the year, we were not shooting (3-pointers) well,” Baker said. “We could shoot it really well in practice but not in games. At some point, I realized if we could shoot 35 to 40 percent from 3, we are going to be very hard to beat.”

The Vikings were led in scoring by the Daniel twins, Carson and Chase, a pair of heady guards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson finished with 26 points, while Chase finished with 18.

The standout sophomores have taken Cabarrus County by storm with their play this season, and they are just one of many reasons why Baker oozes with excitement about his team’s potential.

“The kids just play so well together,” Baker said. “They are great kids. They are having fun. They are easy to coach, and they will flat get after you.”

Baker says that despite the Vikings’ perfect record this season, it is important for them to stay hungry and not get complacent if they want to win the state championship.