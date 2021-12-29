BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings hit century mark in Holiday Classic win over Tigers

Central Cabarrus will face Monroe Sun Valley, a Wednesday winner over Hickory Ridge, in Thursday’s tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m.

In Mount Pleasant, Central Cabarrus faced a team that had been putting its own solid run together in recent weeks. The only blemish for the Tigers (9-3 overall) over a two-week, eight-game stretch was an 11-point loss to Monroe Parkwood on Dec. 20.

Mount Pleasant coach Jody Barbee knew what to expect from Central Cabarrus and figured the game’s outcome would let his team know where it stood against one of the better 3A teams in the state.

“The biggest thing for us was to go out and compete,” said the coach of the 2A Tigers. “We knew if we could keep it anywhere close in the first quarter, that’s where we were going to be. We just turned it over too many times in that first quarter.”

It was 15 times, to be exact, with 12 of those coming on Central Cabarrus steals. From the opening tip when Gavin Bullock tapped it to teammate Chase Daniel, who just as quickly passed to his twin brother Carson Daniel for an easy left-handed layup four seconds into the game, the Vikings ran the Tigers ragged.