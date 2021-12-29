BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings hit century mark in Holiday Classic win over Tigers

MOUNT PLEASANT – When you’re having the kind of season the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is having, you might look for unusual nuggets to keep you interested and inspired.
The Vikings are rolling. Their 103-61 victory over Mount Pleasant Wednesday was their 12th straight to start this season, and no team has gotten closer than 16 points to them.
Playing in the host school’s Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic, Central Cabarrus is using the tournament as a dress rehearsal for the single-elimination style competition that the high school postseason will provide in February and March.
The Vikings also entered Wednesday’s semifinal game with the inspiration of having played some of its most competitive games in its last two outings, including a somewhat sluggish 72-50 victory over Waxhaw Cuthbertson in Tuesday’s first -round tournament game.
“It was kind of bounce back game from (Tuesday) because it didn’t feel like we played to our full potential,” said junior guard Adriel Miller of Wednesday’s blowout victory. “But that wasn’t anything we didn’t think we couldn’t do or shouldn’t do every night, honestly.
“(Cuthbertson) was a good team, they were well-coached. We knew that we had more left in the tank that we didn’t use, so we came out tonight and got going.”
Central Cabarrus will face Monroe Sun Valley, a Wednesday winner over Hickory Ridge, in Thursday’s tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m.
In Mount Pleasant, Central Cabarrus faced a team that had been putting its own solid run together in recent weeks. The only blemish for the Tigers (9-3 overall) over a two-week, eight-game stretch was an 11-point loss to Monroe Parkwood on Dec. 20.
Mount Pleasant coach Jody Barbee knew what to expect from Central Cabarrus and figured the game’s outcome would let his team know where it stood against one of the better 3A teams in the state.
“The biggest thing for us was to go out and compete,” said the coach of the 2A Tigers. “We knew if we could keep it anywhere close in the first quarter, that’s where we were going to be. We just turned it over too many times in that first quarter.”
It was 15 times, to be exact, with 12 of those coming on Central Cabarrus steals. From the opening tip when Gavin Bullock tapped it to teammate Chase Daniel, who just as quickly passed to his twin brother Carson Daniel for an easy left-handed layup four seconds into the game, the Vikings ran the Tigers ragged.
During a spell that lasted less than two minutes midway through the first quarter, Central Cabarrus scored 17 straight points. During that time, the Vikings stole the ball seven times and allowed only one Mount Pleasant shot.
Carson Daniel filled the first-quarter stat sheet with nine points, two rebounds, five assists and five steals. Two of his assists were to brother Chase.
“I think we brought a little more energy tonight,” said Chase Daniel, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. “We relied on our teammates much more. We trusted our jump shots, just got into it with ease today.”
The Vikings scored 32 points in the paint in the first quarter. Five of Jaiden Thompson’s team-high 11 first -eriod points came on mid- or long-range jumpers. He led all scorers with 29 points.
Central Cabarrus’ 39 points in the first quarter matched its season-best for points over an eight-minute period. However, when the Vikings added 22 points in the second quarter, it marked the first time this year Central Cabarrus eclipsed 60 points before halftime.
Vikings coach Jim Baker rested every one of his starters entering the second quarter. They returned after Mount Pleasant used an 11-point run to pull to within 47-23 with 4:12 left in the quarter.
From there, Baker interchanged starters and subs regularly. Eleven Vikings players scored before halftime. By the start of the third quarter, Central Cabarrus was also inspired to extend its lead to 40 points to force a running clock and to reach the 100-point mark for the game.
Miller’s layup forced the running clock less than two minutes into the third period. Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz put the Vikings over 100 points with a driving layup midway through the final quarter.
Mount Pleasant was led in scoring by Jadon Carnes’ 17 points, which were all scored between the second and third periods. The Tigers will face Hickory Ridge in a consolation game Thursday at 6 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 39 22 30 11 103
Mount Pleasant 10 17 12 22 61
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 29, Chase Daniel 12, J. Baker 3, Miller 8, Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz 12, Ford 3, Carson Daniel 12, Bullock 3, Johnson 5, Murray 6, Kent 4, Russell 2, E. Baker 4
MOUNT PLEASANT – Leonard 9, Barbee 2, Brady Duke 11, Scott 2, Sheperis 4, Jones 2, Jadon Carnes 17, Lawson Little 12, Suggs 2