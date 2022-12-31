BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings show mettle, edge Catholic to win Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic

MOUNT PLEASANT – With advancing frequency, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is having to earn victories the way most teams have to on a regular basis: enduring a full 32 minutes of competition, overcoming adversity, and having key players making key plays at key times of the game.

All of that happened for the Vikings on Friday as they faced Charlotte Catholic in the finals of the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic at Tiger Gymnasium.

Getting gutsy baskets from seniors Jaiden Thompson and Eli Ford helped Central Cabarrus secure the game’s 15th and final lead change inside the last three-and-a-half minutes as the Vikings clinched a 66-62 victory and their local holiday tournament title for the second consecutive season.

In doing so, Central Cabarrus (14-0 overall) won its 39th straight regular-season contest, most of them being of the lopsided variety over much weaker opponents. Despite an average margin of victory of 35 points per game this season, three of the Vikings’ last five victories, including Friday, have been by 10 points or fewer.

Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker and his players are embracing the opportunity to play tougher opponents and earning hard-fought victories.

“This game is actually going to help us in the long run for the playoffs,” said Thompson, who finished with game highs of 23 points and seven steals, en route to being named tournament Most Valuable Player.

“There are going to be way tougher teams probably than Charlotte Catholic in the playoffs, and we’re going to need (this type of) game.”

Entering Friday’s matchup, the Cougars (11-3 overall) had allowed only one opponent to score more than 60 points in a game this season. That was United Faith Christian Academy in a 63-58 loss on Dec. 21, the day before United Faith took Central Cabarrus to the brink in a 68-61 Vikings triumph.

The defensive-inspired Cougars frustrated the Vikings from the opening tip, holding them to a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter and a 28-28 gridlock at halftime.

It’s not uncommon for Central Cabarrus to reach 50 points before the second half, but Charlotte Catholic’s lane-protecting man-to-man defense checked the Vikings’ perpetual driving-and-dishing offense, and the Cougars were able to handle Central Cabarrus’ half-court trapping defense.

Baker had forewarned his players of how good Charlotte Catholic is and felt the key for victory would be his team’s ability to neutralize the Cougars’ size advantage and hold its own rebounding. That started to take shape before and after halftime when Baker abandoned his perimeter offense and moved a couple of players to the low blocks.

Thompson took advantage of the new approach and scored the Vikings’ first three baskets of the second half, all inside the paint. Carson Daniel’s 3-pointer from the left wing was the product of twin brother Chase Daniel’s drive-and-kick assist that opened up a 37-30 lead less than two minutes in to the third quarter.

Charlotte Catholic held tough despite the frustration of point guard Ryan Lewis, who was called for offensive fouls on two consecutive possessions early in the period. He answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner and a short basket that led to a technical foul-producing reaction.

Thompson made the two ensuing free throws, and D.J. Kent’s dunk on the same possession gave Central Cabarrus the largest lead either team could muster, 43-35.

“We were a little stagnant on offense, and we changed things up a little,” said Baker. “(Central Cabarrus) started getting to the rim more and rebounding and making some plays.”

Charlotte Catholic closed the third quarter scoring with an Angelo Alexander 3-pointer and recaptured the lead early in the fourth, 48-47, on baskets by Jake Kernodle and Vaughn Thomas.

The lead changed hands six more times before the midpoint of the final period, during which Thompson exited the game for a short time because of an eye contact issue. He was pursuing the basketball during an attempted steal, but an inadvertent hand to the face left a contact in his hand instead.

Thompson re-entered the game and ended up with the ball on the right wing with the score locked at 56-56 with just over three minutes remaining. Determined to get to the basket, Thompson put the ball on the floor hard and entered the lane with two defenders directly in his path.

The senior guard muscled up for an awkward, off-balance layup for the last lead change of the game. After a Charlotte Catholic turnover, Carson Daniel (16 points) exited the lane on the left side and kicked a pass to the wing to Ford, who was a good 6 feet or more beyond the 3-point arc.

The senior forward didn’t hesitate, immediately pulling the trigger and making probably the most emotional bucket of the game for a 61-56 advantage.

“It felt great,” said Ford. “Just knowing my team picks me up every day and that my team believed in me to take that shot, it felt great.”

Two free throws with 15.4 seconds left by Patrick Tivnan, a 6-foot-8 center who was Central Cabarrus’ main antagonist with his team-high 22 points, pulled Charlotte Catholic to within 64-62.

But Chase Daniel, who was 6-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 10-for-10 in the game, iced the victory with two free throws with 5.4 seconds on the clock. Tivnan received an inbounds pass at midcourt but twirled and passed directly to Chase Daniel, who dribbled out the clock.

After the game, Chase Daniel answered the inevitable question about having ice water in his veins.

“Yes, sir. Of course,” answered the junior guard who finished with 12 points and five assists. “We practice them every day, so I was glad to see the free throws going in tonight. I like the pressure. I think we got it in our Daniel genes, and we just knock it down.”

The Vikings return to South Piedmont 3A play with a game at East Rowan next Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Charlotte Catholic 10 18 16 18 - 62

Central Cabarrus 10 18 19 19 - 66

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC – Ryan Lewis 10, Gates 6, Patrick Tivnan 22, Alexander 3, Noonan 6, Garcia 2, Kernodle 4, Thomas 9

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 23, Chase Daniel 12, Miller 1, Ford 6, Carson Daniel 16, Kent 8