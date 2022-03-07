BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings take top individual SPC honors; Concord has four all-conference picks

CONCORD – This basketball season, Central Cabarrus owned the South Piedmont 3A Conference, going virtually unchallenged for the championship and posting a perfect record in league games.

The Vikings also dominated the conference’s postseason awards, as they took the SPC’s top individual honors.

The league announced that Central Cabarrus junior guard Jaiden Thompson was named the 2021-22 SPC Boys Player of the Year, while Vikings mentor Jim Baker was chosen as Coach of the Year.

In addition, three other Vikings were selected for the all-conference team: sophomore guard Carson Daniel and Chase Daniel as well as junior forward Gavin Bullock.

Thompson led the league in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He also was an effective rebounder for his height (6 feet), as he grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which ranked third in the SPC.

Baker, who led the Vikings to a 14-0 record in conference games, got Central Cabarrus off to the best start in school history, as the team won its first 30 games, losing only last week in the 3A West Regional finals.