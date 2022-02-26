BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals

CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
Its latest opponents, the Franklin Panthers, were late arriving to the Central Cabarrus campus, giving them a shorter time to warm up. They were late getting on the scoreboard, earning their first points midway through the first quarter.
On the other hand, the homestanding Vikings took care of business early, scoring the game’s first eight points, leading by 24 at halftime, and rolling yet another playoff victim in the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs, 93-53.
Central Cabarrus, whose undefeated record is only one victory shy of 30, has outscored its three postseason opponents by an average of 48 points per game, even more dominating than their regular-season and conference tournament margin of victory, which was 35 points.
“It’s funny how the way we’re playing kind of feeds on itself,” said Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker. “The fans get in to it. I trust (my players), they play hard. They do some things daily that amaze me.
“…I was proud of them. Shoot, you couldn’t get in the building at 6 o’clock (game time) because we had a line going. I’m excited for our school.”
The late-arriving fans could have compared the experience to showing up for a movie as the house lights dim: the previews weren’t that great, but when the main feature started, they didn’t dare look away from the action.
The Vikings scored the game’s first eight points, but not in the typical blitzkrieg fashion they’ve become known for. On their first six possessions, the Panthers threw the ball out of bounds, shot an air ball, missed a 3-pointer, and turned it over three more times.
In the meantime, Jaiden Thompson and Chase Daniel split Central Cabarrus’ first eight points. Thompson opened with a double-pump layup and a pair of free throws. Chase Daniel’s baskets were both catch-and-shoot layins off offensive rebounds.
Franklin (22-5) started five seniors, and leading scorer Griffin Green scored eight of the Panthers’ first-quarter points as they trailed 17-11 at the break. Franklin was fortunate that Central Cabarrus was equally cold shooting in the first quarter. The Vikings missed eight of nine 3-point attempts in the period.
Baker says his team’s 3-point shooting percentage has improved the deeper it’s gotten into the season, and he was not discouraged by Saturday’s early misses.
“One of my assistants said we have to put it on the floor,” he said. “I said, ‘give them a couple more shots.’ Once they started going in …”
It was trouble for Franklin. Thompson and Gavin Bullock were the Vikings who turned especially hot, combining for 19 points as Central Cabarrus outscored the Panthers in the second quarter, 28-10.
During a mid-quarter stretch, they combined to score 16 straight points. Thompson started with a 3 and followed it with a finger-roll fastbreak layup.
Bullock, who was scoreless in the first quarter, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another one by Thompson, whose final points in the period came on a pull-up fadeaway jumper just inside the free-throw line.
“We just moved the ball around to get the ball in the paint and get some good shots,” said Thompson, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “We just had to lock in our defense-to-offense. (The Panthers) were a longer (defensive) team, so we just had to be patient with the ball.”
Green, who was averaging a team-high 21 points per game coming in, got in foul trouble late in the second quarter. He was called for an intentional foul on Carson Daniel, who sank one of two free throws.
On Central Cabarrus’ ensuing possession, Bullock made his third 3-pointer of the quarter. Green was assessed his third foul at the 1:05 mark and didn’t score any of his 14 points after halftime.
Bullock was even more impressive in the third quarter. To open the second half, Carson Daniel tracked down his own errant pass in the lane and kicked out to Bullock for a 3 from the right corner.
Including an additional 3-pointer from the left corner, Bullock erupted for 14 points in the third quarter. His back-to-back drives-and-layups from the left baseline gave the Vikings a 66-34 advantage at the 2:12 mark.
“I was feeling good, really confident in my shot,” said Bullock, who scored a career-high 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three steals. “(Assistant) coach Phil (Watson) worked with me before the game a lot. It worked out today. We just kept trusting each other. Someone had to step up.”
Chase Daniel finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Twin brother Carson Daniel had 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Miles McClure shared team scoring honors with Green, putting up 14 points.
On its way toward a potential state championship, second-seeded Central Cabarrus will try to become King of the Mountains. In a West Region semifinal game on Tuesday, the Vikings will play host to seventh-seeded Enka, its third playoff foe from the state’s western highlands.
The Jets have won their three playoff games over Belmont South Point, East Lincoln, and Boiling Springs Crest all by single digits.
SCORING SUMMARY
Franklin 11 10 19 13 -- 53
Central Cabarrus 17 28 26 22 – 93
FRANKLIN – Sleight 3, Riddle 9, Griffin Green 14, Penland 3, Adams 3, Max McClure 6, Miles McClure 14, Cabe 1
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 20, Chase Daniel 16, Miller 5, Diaz-Cruz 7, Carson Daniel 14, Gavin Bullock 25, Johnson 2, Murray 2, Kent Jr. 2