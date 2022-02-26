BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals

The late-arriving fans could have compared the experience to showing up for a movie as the house lights dim: the previews weren’t that great, but when the main feature started, they didn’t dare look away from the action.

The Vikings scored the game’s first eight points, but not in the typical blitzkrieg fashion they’ve become known for. On their first six possessions, the Panthers threw the ball out of bounds, shot an air ball, missed a 3-pointer, and turned it over three more times.

In the meantime, Jaiden Thompson and Chase Daniel split Central Cabarrus’ first eight points. Thompson opened with a double-pump layup and a pair of free throws. Chase Daniel’s baskets were both catch-and-shoot layins off offensive rebounds.

Franklin (22-5) started five seniors, and leading scorer Griffin Green scored eight of the Panthers’ first-quarter points as they trailed 17-11 at the break. Franklin was fortunate that Central Cabarrus was equally cold shooting in the first quarter. The Vikings missed eight of nine 3-point attempts in the period.

Baker says his team’s 3-point shooting percentage has improved the deeper it’s gotten into the season, and he was not discouraged by Saturday’s early misses.