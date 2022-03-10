BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Well-traveled Jackson finds perfect home with state finalist Bulldogs

“Take him!” Batts Sr. would scream, jumping up and down. “TAKE HIM!”

He used a similar tact with Jackson and his teammates, and it’s brought out their best.

“Honestly, it’s a good feeling with your coach knowing you can do things and knowing that your coach has trust in you, that you can use your abilities to make plays,” Jackson said. “Batts, he always pushes you to be the best player you can be and the best person you can be on and off the court. He’s a great leader, a great influence. He’s taught me a lot in my one year being here, as a player and a man in general for once basketball ends.

“Having a coach that trusts in your abilities, one who’s getting on you when you’re not doing the things that he knows you can do, that’s a great feeling because it makes you play at a higher level. Knowing that somebody always expects the best out of you, it makes you go hard every play, every possession because you don’t want to let them down, and you don’t want to let yourself down.”

So Jackson heads to the Dean Dome filled with confidence.