BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Well-traveled Jackson finds perfect home with state finalist Bulldogs

CONCORD – Jaylan Jackson is accustomed to finding his way in in a new environment.
It’s something that began roughly a decade ago, when he moved from his native Danville, Virginia, as an elementary-school student, and it’s a skill that has carried him on a journey to three Cabarrus County high schools.
And it’s one that will come to an end, one way or another, on Saturday with the ultimate destination for a high school basketball player: the state championship game.
The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs, the sixth seed from the West Region, will take on the East’s top seed, Farmville Central, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, aka, “The Dean Dome.” The Class 2A state crown will be on the line.
And Jackson is a major reason the Bulldogs are in that position.
Though he is a senior, Jackson is the newest standout player for the Bulldogs. This season, he joined what was already a strong nucleus for a squad that was going to be favored to dominant the newly formed Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference anyway.
For many players, joining such a heralded group with pre-existing chemistry and potential greatness, essentially at the start of the school year, might have been an awkward adjustment.
That wasn’t necessarily the case with Jackson, who played his first two seasons at Northwest Cabarrus and his junior campaign at West Cabarrus.
Sure, there was an early getting-familiar phase, especially since Jackson often plays as the lead guard and is many times responsible for making sure teammates receive the ball in the ideal positions with the perfect timing.
But it didn’t take long, and now the Bulldogs are playing for the second state championship in program history.
“When we first came into workouts, everything was smooth,” Jackson said. “But once the season started, I’m not going to lie, I had to get implemented and see how everybody plays. We all had to adjust to each other, honestly.
“At the beginning of the season, people were saying we were good, but we knew the chemistry wasn’t fully there yet. We knew we could be even better. But I think now, we all know how each other play. We know where each other likes the ball and things like that. We’ve adjusted well.”
Man, have they?
The Bulldogs tore through the YVC this season, dusting off league opponents by an average of 37 points per game.
They enter Saturday’s championship game with a 27-3 record and a 12-game winning streak. While the competition did get stiffer in the state playoffs, it hasn’t slowed the Bulldogs down one iota, as they’ve won their four postseason games by an average of 17 points.
And the new kid has done a lot of the heavy lifting.
Kinda-new-kid on the block
One thing that has helped the transition is that although Jackson was new to Jay M. Robinson and new to the team, he wasn’t necessarily new to many of its players.
Fellow senior guard Simarion Hughes is also from Danville. The two moved to Cabarrus County separately but around the same time. One Saturday when they were playing on opposing sides in a youth recreation league game, they recognized each other. After that, they played on the same team until they reached high school.
On top of that, Jay M. Robinson standout forward Jermaine Gray is a long-time friend. So are senior forward Andrew Jordan and sophomore guard Londen Roseman.
It was just a case of becoming familiar playing with each other.
But the affable Jackson doesn’t meet many strangers, and he steadily but respectfully began to install himself as a team leader.
“He’s been amazing,” Jay M. Robinson head coach Lavar Batts Sr. said of Jackson. “He’s a great kid, on and off the court. I go check on these guys in the classroom, and Jaylan is in there grilling the underclassmen about what they did the night before in the game. It’s really special.
“Plus, he has a 3.7 GPA, and he gets it done. He’s an amazing kid.”
He also has game.
Jackson is both a scorer and a playmaker, and he’s often charged with implementing the game plan and influencing his teammates in Batts’ attacking style, something he did when he scored 23 points in last week’s semifinal win over North Surry.
Sometimes it was making sure the 6-foot-6 Daevin Hobbs got the ball in the paint, where he was unguardable. Sometimes it was stepping back and letting Gray or swingman Zi’Kei Wheeler go to work. And sometimes it was taking it to the hoop himself and scoring the ball.
Suddenly, a game that was tied at halftime turned into an 18-point, runaway victory.
Heading into Saturday’s title game, Jackson (14.5 points) ranks second on the team in scoring, just behind junior forward Daevin Hobbs (14.7). You can often see Jackson barking directions or motivation to his teammates on the court, and his basketball IQ sometimes outshines his impressive ability to score from inside and outside.
“He sees the floor well, he attacks the rim, he wants to get everybody else better,” Batts said.
The coach chuckled.
“Sometimes he might throw no-look passes, and I have to tell him, ‘Everybody’s not ready for that,’ and he’ll make the adjustment,” Batts said. “But he just pushes himself to be great.
“We have a team group chat that we use, and he’s the one who’s always in it saying, ‘Hey, guys, we’re not done yet. I don’t want to be done. I don’t ever want the season to be over.’”
That’s because the postseason is another new environment for Jackson.
At Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus, Jackson’s teams were never quite good enough to make the state playoffs. Now, he’s not only playing in the state playoffs for the first time; he has a chance to win it all. He wants to seize the moment.
So far, he’s doing just that.
And it has a lot to do with the evolution of his game.
Determined to get better
Not that Jackson had a long way to go as a player. He showed his potential early. He made the Northwest Cabarrus varsity squad as a sophomore and ranked third in both scoring (8.6 points per game) and assists (1.8) on a veteran team.
“At Northwest, playing behind a bunch of seniors and lot of older guys, you have to be a role player, honestly,” Jackson explained. “You have to play your role, and that’s what I did. (I was) a catch-and-shoot guy, played defense, and took charges. I did the necessary things on the court.”
When he was redistricted to newly opened West Cabarrus, his production increased, as he led the Wolverines in scoring (11.3 points) and assists (5.5), becoming the program’s first-ever all-conference performer.
“At West Cabarrus, I kind of took a bigger role, but I still didn’t think I was able to show my skill set because I was playing (power forward) or (center),” said the 6-1 Jackson. “When I came to ‘Rob,’ I said I really want to play with some big men like Hobbs, (6-4) Drew Jordan and (6-5) Terrell Parker – guys that I could get into the paint and dump the ball of to. I just wanted to show everybody what I’ve been working on all these summers.”
Batts gave him every opportunity to do that, even as the newbie.
“When I got here, Coach Batts gave me the keys to the offense,” Jackson said. “He gave me the green light and told me, ‘If you have the ball and you feel like you can take (your defender), attack.’
“After that, I feel like my game just opened up a lot.”
Over the years, Batts has shown a low tolerance for talented players who are hesitant to use their skills. Back when he was leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship in 2016, the coach would often become visibly bothered when his son, North Carolina’s Mr. Basketball Lavar Batts Jr., or fellow future college signees Daniel Spencer and Jordan McKenzie wouldn’t take an ill-prepared defender to the basket for the score.
“Take him!” Batts Sr. would scream, jumping up and down. “TAKE HIM!”
He used a similar tact with Jackson and his teammates, and it’s brought out their best.
“Honestly, it’s a good feeling with your coach knowing you can do things and knowing that your coach has trust in you, that you can use your abilities to make plays,” Jackson said. “Batts, he always pushes you to be the best player you can be and the best person you can be on and off the court. He’s a great leader, a great influence. He’s taught me a lot in my one year being here, as a player and a man in general for once basketball ends.
“Having a coach that trusts in your abilities, one who’s getting on you when you’re not doing the things that he knows you can do, that’s a great feeling because it makes you play at a higher level. Knowing that somebody always expects the best out of you, it makes you go hard every play, every possession because you don’t want to let them down, and you don’t want to let yourself down.”
So Jackson heads to the Dean Dome filled with confidence.
Despite his newness, he knows he isn’t some interloper with the Bulldogs; he knows he’s a vital part of the team, a necessary part of the team if it’s to win the championship. He’s adjusted, he’s established, and he believes the Bulldogs can do it together.
“It’s going to be mind-blowing walking into the Dean Dome, honestly,” Jackson said, “because you see (the jerseys) of all the great players who played in there on TV, and you’re actually playing on the same court that they did. But at the same time, you have to lock in. You have a state championship to play for.
“I never imagined I’d be playing there, but it’s here now, so I just have to capitalize on it and take advantage of the moment.”
Just like he has since elementary school.